Say Goodbye To Traditional Paper Towels: This Eco-Friendly Alternative Spares Your Wallet

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If you use paper towels, odds are you've cringed at the price tag. They might be useful in the kitchen, but they also might be doing more harm than good. Paper towels cost a fortune, and they're not the most eco-friendly, but there are plenty of ways to spare your wallet and your environmental footprint. If you've got a sewing kit and know how to use it, all you need is an old bath towel and some additional fabric to craft your very own roll of eco-friendly paper towels.

To start, you'll need about 1 yard of old bath towel fabric for the absorbent side, 1 yard of patterned cotton for a decorative backing, interfacing, fabric scissors, an iron, and a sewing machine. If you've got a serger, even better, but a sewing machine works just fine, so long as you can sew close to the edge.

Once you've gathered your materials, layer the patterned cotton on top of the old bath towel and cut out 8.5-by-11-inch panels. If you decide to use snaps to attach them, cut 1-inch squares of interfacing to fit between the two fabrics in each corner of the towel. Next, iron the pieces flat and sew in a zigzag pattern around the edges of each panel. Then, if you so choose, attach metal snaps to the corners, clicking all of your paper towels together and rolling them up into a good-as-new roll that prioritizes sustainability.