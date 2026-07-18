Why Some Customers Blame High Prices For Noodles & Company's Decline

Noodles & Company is often praised by diners looking for a faster yet equally fulfilling portion of one of their favorite comfort meals: pasta. Recently, however, many customers have noticed that the more than 30-year-old chain has taken a shift for the worse. The general consensus among consumers on social media seems to be that Noodles & Company now charges higher prices while offering smaller portions.

Sadly, it appears that Noodles & Company is not immune to shrinkflation. For example, during the chain's 30th anniversary in 2025, it ran a campaign that temporarily brought back '90s-era pricing, offering several dishes, including its popular Buttered Noodles, for $4.95. Comparing this to 2026 butter noodles, which cost nearly eight dollars for a small, the difference is staggering. One Redditor in r/fastfood asked, "What happened to noodles and co?" to which another user summed it up by saying, "They keep changing the menu, making it more expensive for less or lower quality food." In 2025, the Colorado-based fast casual chain closed multiple locations due to a decline in revenue. However, the hits seem to keep on coming.

Another Reddit commenter mentioned, "The one by us closed down recently. I used to like going, but feel robbed every time I go... starting to feel this way every time I eat out." With this in mind, it's no surprise that, after its 2025 closures, Noodles & Company is also one of several restaurant chains expected to close locations in 2026.