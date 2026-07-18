Why Some Customers Blame High Prices For Noodles & Company's Decline
Noodles & Company is often praised by diners looking for a faster yet equally fulfilling portion of one of their favorite comfort meals: pasta. Recently, however, many customers have noticed that the more than 30-year-old chain has taken a shift for the worse. The general consensus among consumers on social media seems to be that Noodles & Company now charges higher prices while offering smaller portions.
Sadly, it appears that Noodles & Company is not immune to shrinkflation. For example, during the chain's 30th anniversary in 2025, it ran a campaign that temporarily brought back '90s-era pricing, offering several dishes, including its popular Buttered Noodles, for $4.95. Comparing this to 2026 butter noodles, which cost nearly eight dollars for a small, the difference is staggering. One Redditor in r/fastfood asked, "What happened to noodles and co?" to which another user summed it up by saying, "They keep changing the menu, making it more expensive for less or lower quality food." In 2025, the Colorado-based fast casual chain closed multiple locations due to a decline in revenue. However, the hits seem to keep on coming.
Another Reddit commenter mentioned, "The one by us closed down recently. I used to like going, but feel robbed every time I go... starting to feel this way every time I eat out." With this in mind, it's no surprise that, after its 2025 closures, Noodles & Company is also one of several restaurant chains expected to close locations in 2026.
Food prices went up while quality went down
It's safe to say the pricing changes have driven away many Noodles & Company customers. One Redditor put it bluntly, saying, "It became less noodles, and more 'company.'" Another Reddit commenter explained why the chain's value has diminished: "One of the advantages of fast-casual, like with fast food, was that it was cheaper than a normal restaurant. Now the price difference is way smaller so the only advantage (like with fast food) is that it's faster."
Many suggest it would be cheaper to simply prepare your own meal at home rather than paying high prices for quick convenience but inferior quality. For example, Noodles & Company's Buffalo Chicken Mac (which was chosen as Tasting Table's absolute favorite fast food mac and cheese) may be popular, but you can find a number of accessible copycat recipes online to recreate it on your own. Alternatively, there are a variety of other shortcuts available between pre-packaged pastas, proteins, and sauces that can save you time in the kitchen while making your money go further.