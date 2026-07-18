This Popular Cracker Barrel Dish Is Ordered Over 13 Million Times Every Year
Every restaurant has a menu item that's more popular than the rest, but some of the dishes that become fan favorites are not always the ones people expect. It's long been documented that McDonald's fries are its top-selling item, and Orange Chicken is so beloved by Panda Express fans that it accounts for a full third of all entrees sold there. At Cracker Barrel, one of the most unexpectedly popular dishes is Chicken n' Dumplins, which the chain serves up 13 million times per year.
The tender chicken matches the texture of the soft dumplings, doused in rich and creamy sauce with visible flecks of black pepper clinging to each bite. The flat dumplings are more like noodles than thick biscuits featured in some versions, and we have a copycat recipe you can check out. The dish comes with a choice of two or three sides, and there are a whopping 28 options. Some highly recommended side dishes include the campfire potato chips, which give a textural contrast to the dumplings or broccoli for a nice fresh change of pace.
One Redditor called Chicken n' Dumplins the MVP of the extensive Cracker Barrel menu, while Brits Josh and Ollie from the YouTube channel Jollie tried chicken and dumplings for the first time ever at Cracker Barrel and described the dish as "warming" and "comforting."
Digging deeper into dumplings
Cracker Barrel makes its dumplings from scratch, but there are plenty of copycat recipes online that attempt to dupe the recipe. Cracker Barrel also sells boxed mixes that can be used to make either biscuits or dumplings. They use the same basic dough, but the preparation changes depending on which one you want to make. The dumplings require a little less water and are rolled flat, then cut into strips before being simmered in broth.
The popularity of the dish is more surprising than you might think because despite the impressive sales numbers, it has a lot of detractors as well. One Redditor said it's "the worst thing on the entire menu" and speculated its popularity came down to the fact it was appealing to the chain's older customer base.
Even fans of the dish acknowledge that it can sometimes be underseasoned but point out that extra seasoning can easily boost the flavor. One Redditor said, "I just order take out and season it at home." Others have tried the same approach, adding ingredients like sautéed onion, vegetables, mushrooms, chicken broth, salt, pepper, and thyme. Other suggestions include adding vinegar, white wine, curry powder, sage, or butter, while some diners mix the dish with sides like corn and hash brown casserole for extra flavor. Failing all that, you could also try our chicken and dumpling recipe to see which version you like best.