This Popular Cracker Barrel Dish Is Ordered Over 13 Million Times Every Year

Every restaurant has a menu item that's more popular than the rest, but some of the dishes that become fan favorites are not always the ones people expect. It's long been documented that McDonald's fries are its top-selling item, and Orange Chicken is so beloved by Panda Express fans that it accounts for a full third of all entrees sold there. At Cracker Barrel, one of the most unexpectedly popular dishes is Chicken n' Dumplins, which the chain serves up 13 million times per year.

The tender chicken matches the texture of the soft dumplings, doused in rich and creamy sauce with visible flecks of black pepper clinging to each bite. The flat dumplings are more like noodles than thick biscuits featured in some versions, and we have a copycat recipe you can check out. The dish comes with a choice of two or three sides, and there are a whopping 28 options. Some highly recommended side dishes include the campfire potato chips, which give a textural contrast to the dumplings or broccoli for a nice fresh change of pace.

One Redditor called Chicken n' Dumplins the MVP of the extensive Cracker Barrel menu, while Brits Josh and Ollie from the YouTube channel Jollie tried chicken and dumplings for the first time ever at Cracker Barrel and described the dish as "warming" and "comforting."