4 Steaks To Buy At Walmart And 4 To Avoid

Steak dinners are now a certified luxury. There's no denying that. The cost of beef has been skyrocketing for years, and steaks lead the category, reaching an average price of $12.80 per pound in May 2026. That's not a number that's predicted to go down anytime soon, either, at the time of this writing. But even at astounding costs, Americans remain hungry for a good, hearty steak. Steakhouse parking lots are far from empty, and customers continue to fill their grocery store baskets with the cuts of their choice.

The demand is certainly still there. But that doesn't mean consumers aren't looking for ways to trim the fat and stretch their dollar a little further in this category. When we're talking about record prices, value starts to become just as important as quality. And where better to go when you're seeking value than Walmart? As a big-box retailer, Walmart can provide us with more deals and affordable everyday cuts than we're likely to find at a butcher counter or specialty grocer. The store sets us up with a decent variety, as well, offering everything from strips and filets to T-bones and even wagyu.

The only question that remains is whether a product from Walmart can still satisfy that steak craving. Or if a competitive price translates to a less-than-competitive taste and texture. To answer that question, I picked up eight different Walmart steaks. After cooking and trying them for myself, I separated the must-buys from the ones you should avoid throwing away money on.