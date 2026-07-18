It's Not DiGiorno — 2 Food Network Stars' Favorite Frozen Pizza Comes From This Nostalgic Brand

Head to the frozen pizza section, and you'll be faced with plenty of options. Yet after asking five chefs about their favorite frozen meals, one brand came up twice. Both Michael Symon and Antonia Lofaso named Stouffer's French Bread Pizza as a go-to purchase. Though the chefs offer different backgrounds — Iron Chef and cookbook writer Symon is from Ohio, and Lofaso is known for her restaurants in L.A. — the two were quick to agree on the appeal of this dish. The brand also topped our list of ranked frozen French bread pizzas. (Sorry, DiGiorno).

Symon's love for the pizza goes back to childhood, while Lofaso appreciates the pizza with extra cheese. "When I would come home from school, both of my parents worked, there was always the French bread pizza in the freezer, and I would jam it in the oven," Symon told our Tasting Table team. Similarly, Lofaso didn't hesitate to name the pizza as a favorite. "Stouffer's French Bread Pizza, all day long," she answered. Lofaso cranks the oven up to 475 degrees Fahrenheit to cook it, then waits for the pizza to cool at least 15 minutes before eating to ensure each bite offers a crispy, crunchy texture.