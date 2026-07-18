It's Not DiGiorno — 2 Food Network Stars' Favorite Frozen Pizza Comes From This Nostalgic Brand
Head to the frozen pizza section, and you'll be faced with plenty of options. Yet after asking five chefs about their favorite frozen meals, one brand came up twice. Both Michael Symon and Antonia Lofaso named Stouffer's French Bread Pizza as a go-to purchase. Though the chefs offer different backgrounds — Iron Chef and cookbook writer Symon is from Ohio, and Lofaso is known for her restaurants in L.A. — the two were quick to agree on the appeal of this dish. The brand also topped our list of ranked frozen French bread pizzas. (Sorry, DiGiorno).
Symon's love for the pizza goes back to childhood, while Lofaso appreciates the pizza with extra cheese. "When I would come home from school, both of my parents worked, there was always the French bread pizza in the freezer, and I would jam it in the oven," Symon told our Tasting Table team. Similarly, Lofaso didn't hesitate to name the pizza as a favorite. "Stouffer's French Bread Pizza, all day long," she answered. Lofaso cranks the oven up to 475 degrees Fahrenheit to cook it, then waits for the pizza to cool at least 15 minutes before eating to ensure each bite offers a crispy, crunchy texture.
Maximum comfort with minimal effort
The professional chefs aren't the only ones in love with the pizza. Though French bread pizza can be made quickly, the ready-to-heat ingredients can help make weeknight dinners less chaotic and banish hunger fast. "God tier drunk food. Crunchy, cheesy, tons of toppings. Made in the air fryer," wrote a fan on Reddit. "I personally love the crust. It's more like pizza bread [than] traditional pizza," added another. Some pizza lovers customize their Stouffer's pizzas with flaky salt or oregano, or dip the pizza into spicy ranch or honey.
Stouffer's offers several pizza options to choose from, like a deluxe French bread pizza that is packed with toppings for an easy comfort meal, and an extra cheese option, the one preferred by Lofaso. Should you want even more cheese, you can elevate your pizza with a light sprinkle of cheese, but be careful to not weigh the pizza down with too many additions. Serve with a salad or a side of buffalo wings, and you have a tasty meal that is approved by the professionals.