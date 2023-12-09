French Bread Pizza Is A Cheesy Treat That Can Come Together With Minimal Effort

Tasting Table's recipe for French bread white pizza, which was developed by Michelle McGlinn, is all about making it easier for you to whip up homemade pizza — notably, you use French bread slices to make "pizza" slices instead of making pizza dough. But the recipe — which already has a very quick prep time of just 10 minutes — can be made even easier.

The recipe calls for you to make your white sauce, which doesn't take much time but can be a bit daunting if you haven't done it before. To save yourself more time and energy, McGlinn recommends forgoing the sauce altogether and simply sprinkling the bread with Parmesan, mozzarella, and cheddar — or whichever combination of the three cheeses that you prefer — before the slices go in the oven.

Since the white sauce is Parmesan-based, the cheese combo will give you a similar taste without the effort. If you think you'd miss the consistency of a sauce but don't have time to make it, you can always buy a pre-made white sauce at your local market instead.