French Bread Pizza Is A Cheesy Treat That Can Come Together With Minimal Effort
Tasting Table's recipe for French bread white pizza, which was developed by Michelle McGlinn, is all about making it easier for you to whip up homemade pizza — notably, you use French bread slices to make "pizza" slices instead of making pizza dough. But the recipe — which already has a very quick prep time of just 10 minutes — can be made even easier.
The recipe calls for you to make your white sauce, which doesn't take much time but can be a bit daunting if you haven't done it before. To save yourself more time and energy, McGlinn recommends forgoing the sauce altogether and simply sprinkling the bread with Parmesan, mozzarella, and cheddar — or whichever combination of the three cheeses that you prefer — before the slices go in the oven.
Since the white sauce is Parmesan-based, the cheese combo will give you a similar taste without the effort. If you think you'd miss the consistency of a sauce but don't have time to make it, you can always buy a pre-made white sauce at your local market instead.
What toppings to add to your cheesy pizza
Once you've got your cheesy "sauce" base, it's time to decide what toppings you want on your French bread pizza. The Tasting Table recipe calls for prosciutto, onion, and arugula (the latter of which is added after the pizza has baked), but this can easily be adjusted to your tastes. For example, if you want to make it vegetarian, you can swap out the prosciutto for another veggie, such as bell pepper or mushroom. And speaking of vegetables, a veggie-loaded French bread pizza is also a delicious idea — the veggies will work wonderfully with the cheese mixture.
If you're looking for other meat options, you can swap out the prosciutto for diced-up sausage pieces, bacon, or even rotisserie chicken pieces. You could go for a version of the BBQ chicken by adding shredded chicken, red onion pieces, and drizzling barbecue sauce over the top — whether you go with a premade white sauce or stick to the cheesy base, this option is guaranteed to be super tasty.