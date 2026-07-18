Not Laminate: Consumer Reports' Lowest-Rated Countertop Material Fails On Every Measure

There are genuine pros and cons to different kitchen countertop materials, but rarely do you see a definitive "don't do it," as strong as Consumer Reports' lowest-rated countertop option. The choices for your kitchen counters have proliferated in recent years, as older countertop styles like quartz have come back into fashion, and options like concrete and butcher blocks have become trendy. Consumer Reports has tested them all, doing what you can't afford to and putting different countertop materials to the test under real working kitchen conditions and beyond. There was competition at the top and the bottom, but one thing is clear: Bamboo countertops aren't up to the challenge in the kitchen.

Consumer Reports tested kitchen countertops in five different areas of performance and durability, and bamboo was atrocious in all but one. It can boast about being a sustainable, eco-friendly kitchen countertop, attractive, and anti-microbial, but it is far more fragile than any other option. Even that attractive wood look will be temporary, as Consumer Reports found bamboo countertops were terrible at resisting stains from common foods and kitchen products. They were also highly susceptible to damage from cutting and chopping with knives, certainly not ideal, and were less heat-resistant than most other materials. The bamboo tested also scored poorly with blunt damage from dropped objects, although many of the alternative countertops, including some top performers, struggled in that category. The only area in which bamboo countertops performed okay was in resisting abrasion damage, where it was merely average.