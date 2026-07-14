13 Best BBQ Restaurants Across North Carolina
A truly delicious barbecue plate is something that can make even the biggest cynic believe that there really is magic in the world. What other way can you possibly describe how time, smoke, and seasoning come together to create some of the most incredibly tender, moist, and flavorful meats? (Sure, science, but we prefer magic.) Different regions have, of course, developed different styles, and there's a lot to be said about North Carolina's barbecue.
Head to North Carolina, and you'll find that the topic of barbecue can be a little ... contentious. The state's known for wood smoking its 'cue, though in the east, it features whole-hog barbecue served with a vinegar sauce, while the west uses comparatively small cuts and a sweet sauce. You'll also find restaurants utilizing other regional styles — just to make things more complicated (or rather, delicious).
The number of styles can make naming the best barbecue spots in the state a challenge, but we're going to give it a shot. We looked for both spots that were lauded for carrying on generations-old traditions and those bringing in other styles — and getting widespread acclaim for doing so. After factoring in things like awards and accolades, barbecue competition wins, buzz from press and social media, and the likelihood you'll find throngs of people lining up for barbecue that's going to sell out, we chose the top spots.
Skylight Inn BBQ
No conversation about North Carolina barbecue is complete without a mention of Skylight Inn BBQ. You might also hear it called Pete Jones' BBQ, but whatever the name, there's no question that this is the place to go for some ridiculously good whole-hog barbecue. Those making the magic happen here have had a long time to get things right, as it originally opened in 1947. Methods haven't changed much, and it's a formula that not only keeps people coming back, but earned this place widespread national acclaim and a James Beard America's Classics Award in 2003.
An entire book can be written about the praise that this longtime favorite gets, with customers lauding everything from the perfectly textured pork — thanks in no small part to the pieces of crunchy skin — to the incredibly flavorful meat that's so good there's absolutely no reason to add sauce of any kind. Throw in a side of stellar slaw, some chicken that's just as good, and you'll see why this place still has people willing to drive hours just for a meal. Founder Pete Jones died in 2006, but there's no doubt that his work continues on.
(252) 746-4113
4618 Lee St, Ayden, NC 28513
Jon G's Barbecue
Anyone who thinks that North Carolina isn't open to some Texas-style brisket, beef ribs, burnt ends, and scratch-made smoked sausage just needs to check out Jon G's Barbecue ... if you can, that is. This is far from your traditional restaurant, as it's only open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. until the food runs out. Plan ahead, get there with plenty of time to spare, and you might just pull up a spot at a table to sample some brisket that buzzy press says would be right at home among the biggest and best in the country.
Even those from Texas who made the pilgrimage up to North Carolina to see what the fuss is about tend to walk away shocked that not only is the food outstanding, but it's the kind of place where you're going to want to plan on doing a little bit of tailgating, a lot of chatting with others in line, and crack a beer while you wait. Ask for recommendations and the staff is likely to give you a little bit of everything, from the super fun Cheerwine sausages to the best-ever brisket and beef ribs. Bacon burnt ends alone are worth driving a few hours for.
(704) 272-6301
116 Glenn Falls St, Peachland, NC 28133
B's Barbecue
B's Barbecue has devoted fans who say that the only way to truly know what's going on at this unassuming little spot is to go there yourself. It also has a neat story of determination, family, and a dedication to tradition. The "B" is founder Bill McLawhorn, who started the restaurant after saying goodbye to the family farm. Outstanding barbecue and a family sauce recipe was such a hit that the road was named after the restaurant, and although the reins have been passed on to the founder's three daughters, they're making sure they stay true to their parents' vision.
The result is barbecue that's in such high demand that you just might have to pull some strings to get some, calling in favors to people who can get there early in hopes of scoring some goodness. It's a no-frills kind of place that's an experience on its own, serving a barbecue sandwich that's worth jostling for. Sure, you might get some dirty looks if you get the last servings of the day, but once you dig into the crunchy-yet-moist corn sticks, deliciously smoky pork, and dip into that wonderful vinegar sauce, you'll think it might be a good day to buy a lottery ticket.
(252) 758-7126
751 B's Barbecue Rd, Greenville, NC 27858
Sam Jones BBQ
Sam Jones BBQ isn't just always mentioned in conversations about the best that North Carolina has to offer; you'll also often hear it name-dropped as one of the best barbecue restaurants in the entire U.S. Praise doesn't get much higher than that, and fortunately, there are a few options for anyone wanting to see what all the fuss is about. Head to Raleigh or Winterville, and you'll find whole hog fresh off the on-site pits, and it's absolutely clear that the pork is the star of the show here.
That's not entirely surprising. Sam Jones is from a barbecue family; his grandfather was Pete Jones, of the Skylight Inn fame. Decades of hard work inspired Sam Jones to set out on his own and keep the whole hog tradition going, and it earned him a Bib Gourmand designation in the Michelin Guide. Stop in, and you'll see why. Pork plates are elevated by equally delicious fixin's like collard greens and — of course — the mac and cheese. Turkey is delish, too, and don't forget the banana pudding.
Multiple locations
Prime Barbecue
"Gumption" is an excellent word that needs to be used more, and we're going to use it now. It takes some serious gumption to leave Texas and open a Texas-style barbecue joint in North Carolina, but that's exactly what Christopher Prieto did. Not only is it popular enough that opening hours are from 11 a.m. to sell-out, but this place has also earned a Bib Gourmand nod from the Michelin Guide.
The Guide notes that you're not going to go wrong with anything, but adds that specials are the sort of thing that you're going to want to hone in on. Regular offerings like brisket, jalapeño cheddar sausages, and smoked turkey are so good that they help put Prime Barbecue among customers' favorite barbecue spots in the country, while generously portioned sides help put it over the top for others. Seriously, the bark on the brisket alone is worth the trip, but a creative interpretation of banana pudding certainly wins hearts, too.
(919) 373-8067
403 Knightdale Station Run, Knightdale, NC 27545
Dampf Good BBQ
The excellently named Dampf Good BBQ — led by pitmasters Nick and Bryce Dampf — is another hotspot that's bringing Texas-style meats deep into North Carolina, and it's doing it so well that it's earned a shoutout from the Michelin Guide. Those in the know won't be surprised to know the Guide recommends brisket, sausages, and beef ribs. Just as much time, effort, and care go into things like smoked turkey, though, and a super surprising standout? The pickles!
Plenty of customers agree that the brisket and beef ribs are top tier, perfectly tender, and so deliciously flavorful that they might show up in your dreams. Expect meats with just the right amount of fat, juiciness, and smoky flavor, with sides that can hold their own. Smoked mac and cheese? Yes please! Loaded potato salad? Load it up! Sure, there's going to be a wait, but it's more than worth it. Don't have time? Customers say that the online pre-order option can be the way to go.
(847) 387-7469
6800 Good Hope Church Rd, Cary, NC 27519
Lexington Barbecue
North Carolina has two very distinct types of barbecue sauce: east and west. The sweet-and-sour sauce the western part of the state is known for is sometimes called Lexington-style, and as far as meat itself, it's the pork shoulder that takes center stage. Lexington Barbecue bills itself as the home of this entire style, and that's a big claim. It's been putting out serious pork shoulder barbecue since 1962 and is still doing the same thing today.
It's that commitment to old-school ethos that has earned it serious fans, and it's also earned founder Wayne Monk a spot in the North Carolina Bar-B-Q Hall of Fame. The ambiance is the kind of old-school spot that allows the food to speak for itself, and speak it does. That vinegar sauce is hailed as the epitome of what North Carolina barbecue should be ... in the west, at least. Hush puppies are so good you'll want to get some to go, and the fact that this place proves there are still some things you can count on in life? Invaluable.
(336) 249-9814
100 Smokehouse Ln, Lexington, NC 27295
Stamey's Barbecue
There's an old saying that practice makes perfect, and if that's the case, you're not going to find better barbecue than at Stamey's Barbecue. This Greensboro favorite — which now has two locations — has been doing pork shoulder low and slow since 1930, and it's now under the watchful eye of the family's third generation. It's also one of the inductees into the North Carolina Bar-B-Q Hall of Fame, and it's long been celebrated for a commitment to taking the time needed to do things right.
Today, guests are still treated to pork that comes off carefully tended hickory, then served with a house-made dip lauded as the secret ingredient that sends already delicious pork off the charts. Lexington dip is the vinegar and ketchup-based sauce that some consider the hidden gem of the barbecue world, and those-in the know suggest that Stamey's is so good, you should probably get some extra. The Brunswick stew is another delicious, crave-worthy option that's an old-school option for a side that makes this spot stand out, and you're definitely going to want to get the hush puppies. Save room for the peach cobbler.
Multiple locations
Redneck BBQ Lab
There's a lot to be said for old-school, but at the opposite end of things, you've got restaurants that are on the cutting edge of the next big thing. That's where Redneck BBQ Lab comes in. The spot advertises itself as mixing barbecue and science to wildly impressive results. The team here has amassed a ton of awards for the barbecue, from brisket and chicken to everything in between, and the menu also includes some funky offerings like barbecue potatoes and pimento cheese sandwiches.
The finer details of the recipes and methods here have been years in the making, and customers say that one step inside this place and it's easy to see just how seriously it takes its craft. It's a meal that some say they remember fondly for years, with everything from the pulled pork to the brisket, smoked turkey, burnt ends, and even the cornbread getting rave reviews. Sauces are delish, the staff is super friendly, and it's an all-around win.
(919) 938-8334
12101-B NC Hwy 210, Benson, NC 27504
Wilber's Barbecue
When Wilber Shirley died in 2021, people headed to social media to share their memories of Shirley and his legacy. Some simply confirmed that they would be willing to drive a good, long way for a sandwich at Wilber's Barbecue, while others said it was a place that always felt like home, and for others, it was the stuff of family reunions. When the restaurant was inducted into the North Carolina Bar-B-Q Hall of Fame, it was with kudos for staying true to old-school, open pit methods of cooking whole-hog barbecue.
And that's kind of a big deal. Even Alton Brown has said that he fears this beloved barbecue tradition is fading away, but those who have made it a point to stop at Wilber's years after his death have found his spirit is alive and well. Some go as far as to call this a case study in what old-school North Carolina barbecue should be, and part of the charm is being welcomed like regulars on your first time there. The pork is still at the heart of everything, with chicken that comes out just as hot and fresh and hush puppies worth writing home about. Some things might be sold out, but trust the staff's recommendations — they won't be wrong.
(919) 778-5218
4172 US-70, Goldsboro, NC 27534
Grady's BBQ
Some restaurateurs boast of formal training in universities and apprenticeships in Michelin-starred kitchens, but Grady's BBQ was built on something even more special: cooking traditions handed down through the generations. Grady's got its start back in 1986. It opened because husband-and-wife team Steve and Gerri Grady wanted something they could do as a couple. All of that magic came together in a restaurant that's been inducted into the North Carolina Bar-B-Q Hall of Fame, and plenty of customers say that even though it's passed on to the next generation, high standards and delicious food are still the norm.
Steve Grady died in 2025, but his legacy has continued. From that trademark vinegar sauce with just the right amount of bite to outstanding fried chicken and — of course — that perfect pork, it's still the kind of place people go when they want to feel as though they're a part of something special. Generous portions are delightfully smoky, sides like black-eyed peas and collard greens shouldn't be skipped, and neither should the sweet potato pie.
(919) 735-7243
3096 Arrington Bridge Rd, Dudley, NC 28333
The Smoke Pit
Chain barbecue restaurants run from the not-so-great to reliably delicious, and it's safe to say that The Smoke Pit's six locations have their fair share of fans — and those fans have seen the chain collect some Readers' Choice awards and nods for the best barbecue in the Charlotte area. In spite of having multiple locations, this place is still promising to do barbecue the way it was meant to be done, with a serious time commitment and no corner-cutting. Menus are huge, and since there's everything from barbecue nachos, baked potatoes, and salads to burnt ends sandwiches, chicken, turkey, sausages, and massive beef ribs, there's something for everyone.
Customers are quick to report that yes, there is probably going to be a line. They also add that the portions are massive, the choices are as amazing as they are plentiful, the sides are every bit as good as the meat, and yes, it's so popular that you might just be better off getting something to go instead of waiting for your chance at a table. It makes it into the top restaurants of those who have traveled the country for great barbecue, and the ribs are a must.
Multiple locations
Sweet Lew's
We here at Tasting Table believe that sometimes, you don't need to take sides. North Carolina's different types of barbecue have their fans, and the really lovely thing about Sweet Lew's BBQ is that they coexist in a way that doesn't mean you have to choose. Want a side of red slaw and another of mayo-based slaw? You can get it! Want vinegar sauce, a mustard sauce, and some of the barbecue hash that's more commonly thought of as a South Carolina thing? You can get that, too. And that's by design, as Sweet Lew's Lewis Donald has said that he happily picked from all different styles and inspirations.
It's no wonder, then, that the sampler platters get regular shout-outs for being a great way to try different meats. The brisket in particular is a favorite and is packed full of flavor. The ribs are a win, too, and the only downside is that what's put in front of you is so temptingly delectable that you might just forget to take photos. Sides like the mac and cheese are exactly what customers expect from a favorite hotspot, and the hush puppies are delish, too.
(980) 224-7584
923 Belmont Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Methodology
There are obviously a lot of great barbecue places in a state that's known for specific regional styles, and choosing a relative handful to spotlight as the best was bound to be polarizing. In order to make our choices, we looked for a few things — and that just started with positive customer reviews and favorable press.
We also looked for awards and acknowledgements from organizations like the Michelin Guide, the James Beard Foundation, and the North Carolina Bar-B-Q Hall of Fame, as well as media coverage and press attention. In addition to using a little personal experience visiting some of these places, we also gave preference to those that were bringing something standout to the table, whether that was a commitment to upholding decades-old traditions, bringing together different styles under one roof, or looking to the future of barbecue.