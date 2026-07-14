13 Best BBQ Restaurants Across North Carolina

A truly delicious barbecue plate is something that can make even the biggest cynic believe that there really is magic in the world. What other way can you possibly describe how time, smoke, and seasoning come together to create some of the most incredibly tender, moist, and flavorful meats? (Sure, science, but we prefer magic.) Different regions have, of course, developed different styles, and there's a lot to be said about North Carolina's barbecue.

Head to North Carolina, and you'll find that the topic of barbecue can be a little ... contentious. The state's known for wood smoking its 'cue, though in the east, it features whole-hog barbecue served with a vinegar sauce, while the west uses comparatively small cuts and a sweet sauce. You'll also find restaurants utilizing other regional styles — just to make things more complicated (or rather, delicious).

The number of styles can make naming the best barbecue spots in the state a challenge, but we're going to give it a shot. We looked for both spots that were lauded for carrying on generations-old traditions and those bringing in other styles — and getting widespread acclaim for doing so. After factoring in things like awards and accolades, barbecue competition wins, buzz from press and social media, and the likelihood you'll find throngs of people lining up for barbecue that's going to sell out, we chose the top spots.