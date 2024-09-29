Why Lexington Dip Is The Hidden Gem Sauce Of The Barbecue World

Not all styles of barbecue are one in the same, because the various sauces that the meat is doused in varies by region. Those different sauces add distinct flavor profiles to the dish, whether it's spicy, sweet, smoky, or more tangy from ingredients like vinegar, sugar, peppers, and tomatoes. On its own, South Carolina has at least four types of barbecue sauce, and the one known as Lexington Dip is a sauce you can't look over.

The barbecue sauce is coined after its city of origin, Lexington, North Carolina. However, you can expect to find barbecue joints and smokehouses around North Carolina's Piedmont region that sling the sauce. Lexington Dip is vinegar-forward and also uses ketchup for a balance of flavors. It doesn't typically have a lot of ketchup, however, setting its flavor and consistency apart from other varieties. That means don't expect a thick barbecue sauce like you might find in a store-bought bottle, because Lexington Dip should have a thin consistency. Its other staple ingredients are often brown or white sugar to introduce sweetness and crushed red pepper or cayenne pepper for heat.