The Convenient And Versatile Costco Beef Find You Should Try At Least Once
With beef prices at an all-time high, finding good deals is now more challenging than ever. Thankfully, Costco beef has a number of hidden gems that can help make the most of your food budget without sacrificing quality and taste, and many tout Costco's hot pot beef chuck rolls as a go-to when grocery shopping.
Beef chuck is a reliably cheap cut, and this frozen item provides a pound of thinly sliced beef for around a dollar per ounce. Though its name suggests the product is meant for hot pot-style cooking, the thin cuts of beef are convenient for a number of different culinary applications. Cooking quickly and easily, this is the best way to get dinner on the table even more expeditiously and at an accessible price.
Shoppers on Reddit share their thoughts and recommended uses for the versatile meat, including in soups, sandwiches, and more. Though Asian grocery stores can also save you money on beef, some users point out that the style and price point of the Costco beef are actually better than those from Asian markets. Others also note that Costco tends to have more convenient locations as well as other complementary products. One Redditor says, "People just don't understand that you can make magic by combining things from Costco to make amazing meals. It's essentially our grocery store at this point."
Delicious ways to use Costco's hot pot beef chuck rolls
There's a lot you can do with a convenient portion of Costco beef that's been thinly sliced to perfection. Considering that "hot pot" is right there in the product name, this also opens up possibilities for adding the beef to just about any of your favorite hot soups. One Reddit comment sums it up succinctly, saying, "Don't even have to prep them, just dunk em last at the end."
Other commenters mention pan-frying the beef in Costco's Kirkland Signature grass-fed butter. A Reddit user explains, "I use some butter on medium to high heat. Let the meat sit on [the] counter for like 5 to 10 mins before you cook it on the pan. It helps it roll out more before placing it in there. Cook until you like your preferred meat. Use some sea salt. Boom." This would make a protein-packed topping for a bowl of rice or noodles along with your choice of vegetables, particularly if you dress it in a light sauce for added flavor.
Given the convenience of this Costco beef, you should also consider how easy it would make preparing your favorite sandwiches. Whether you want to try a twist on a traditional Philly cheesesteak or streamline a steak and chimichurri sandwich recipe, this is an excellent option. Whether thrown into a stew, cooked and tossed in a salad, or used as the filling for a hearty sandwich, this is one of the best buys of Costco beef.