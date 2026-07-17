The Convenient And Versatile Costco Beef Find You Should Try At Least Once

With beef prices at an all-time high, finding good deals is now more challenging than ever. Thankfully, Costco beef has a number of hidden gems that can help make the most of your food budget without sacrificing quality and taste, and many tout Costco's hot pot beef chuck rolls as a go-to when grocery shopping.

Beef chuck is a reliably cheap cut, and this frozen item provides a pound of thinly sliced beef for around a dollar per ounce. Though its name suggests the product is meant for hot pot-style cooking, the thin cuts of beef are convenient for a number of different culinary applications. Cooking quickly and easily, this is the best way to get dinner on the table even more expeditiously and at an accessible price.

Shoppers on Reddit share their thoughts and recommended uses for the versatile meat, including in soups, sandwiches, and more. Though Asian grocery stores can also save you money on beef, some users point out that the style and price point of the Costco beef are actually better than those from Asian markets. Others also note that Costco tends to have more convenient locations as well as other complementary products. One Redditor says, "People just don't understand that you can make magic by combining things from Costco to make amazing meals. It's essentially our grocery store at this point."