The Speciality Grocery Store That Can Save You Money On Beef
With the price of beef continuing to increase steadily, shopping around for better deals has become an art form. There are plenty of big box stores, club warehouses, and regional chains to browse, but one avenue you might not have considered is that of specialty stores. Depending on where you live, there are a number of hidden gem international markets you can find with a simple internet search. Look for a local Asian market and you might be surprised to find a variety of cuts of beef at a more accessible price point.
Beef is one of the best value items to buy at an Asian grocery store because it is often more affordable than what you'll find at a larger chain. A lot of traditional Asian cuisine uses primarily vegetables or other animal proteins such as chicken or pork, making beef easier to find at a specialty store. You'll also find more unique cuts of meat like oxtail for a better price along with other options that, while less popular in American cuisine, are extremely useful.
The best beef to buy at an Asian market
Whether you're preparing a balanced meal of beef and vegetables or making red meat the star of your dish, there are plenty of affordable cuts you can find at an Asian grocery store. For example, while typically used for hot pot or pho, thinly sliced chuck eye can be adapted to a Philly cheesesteak recipe. While beef short ribs often come at a "tall" price at other stores, perusing the butcher section of your local Asian market might just yield a great deal, perfect for a red wine-braised beef short ribs recipe.
Keep an open and curious mind for discovering different cuts of meat and even some new uses for old favorites. Many Asian specialty groceries will sell nose-to-tail with regard to pork products, for instance. Though many of these parts might not be as common in American cooking, their usefulness cannot be disputed. Such with beef, there is a lot to find provided you keep an open mind. Regardless of the specific cuisine, you'll find an ideal selection of meat at your local Asian market.