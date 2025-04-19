The Speciality Grocery Store That Can Save You Money On Beef

With the price of beef continuing to increase steadily, shopping around for better deals has become an art form. There are plenty of big box stores, club warehouses, and regional chains to browse, but one avenue you might not have considered is that of specialty stores. Depending on where you live, there are a number of hidden gem international markets you can find with a simple internet search. Look for a local Asian market and you might be surprised to find a variety of cuts of beef at a more accessible price point.

Beef is one of the best value items to buy at an Asian grocery store because it is often more affordable than what you'll find at a larger chain. A lot of traditional Asian cuisine uses primarily vegetables or other animal proteins such as chicken or pork, making beef easier to find at a specialty store. You'll also find more unique cuts of meat like oxtail for a better price along with other options that, while less popular in American cuisine, are extremely useful.