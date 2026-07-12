Smoky, Spicy Fish Chowder Recipe

Fish chowder is a popular variation of the many fish soups and stews from around the world. No one is sure of its exact origins, but by the early 1800s, the dish was commonly found in coastal areas of the Eastern United States. Today, in the U.S. alone, you can find versions ranging from the popular white and creamy New England clam chowder to Seattle-style fish chowder with smoked salmon and cream cheese.

This smoky and spicy fish chowder recipe takes a different route. The base is a mixture of Roma tomatoes, fish broth, and white wine, but we roast the tomatoes first for a deeper, slightly charred flavor. We included a satisfying mix of fresh fish, smoked fish, and shellfish for a deeply layered flavor and a pleasant variety of seafood textures. Smoked paprika and cayenne pepper add a touch of smoke and spice, and potatoes give it the perfect chowder-chunky texture.

Happily, this recipe isn't hard to make, and best of all, it's delicious. The complex flavor from the mix of raw and smoked fish, the broth base, and the aromatics and spices comes together nicely in a light-yet-hearty soup that is ideal for a main course served with crusty bread or crackers.