Culver's Deluxe Vs ButterBurger: What's The Actual Difference

You don't have to be a professional chef or food reviewer to know a good burger when you taste one. A juicy, savory patty, melty cheese, fluffy bun, and crisp, refreshing lettuce, pickles, and tomato make the foundation for an excellent burger. But what about the differences between all the burger options at your favorite fast-food joint? Some of them seem practically identical. Take Culver's Deluxe Burger versus the Butterburger, for example. They seem almost the same ... save for a couple of ingredients.

For one, Culver's standard Butterburger does not come with cheese unless specifically ordered that way. The Deluxe burger, on the other hand, already comes with slices of American cheese. The Deluxe burger also comes with toppings like lettuce, tomato, pickles, raw onions, and mayo. But to get that on your Butterburger, you'd need to request it separately. Depending on location, the price is also a bit different: A single Deluxe burger is $5.59, while a single Butterburger is $4.29 (costs vary based on location, as independent Culver's franchise owners set their prices).

Every Culver's burger comes with a buttery Kaiser bun, hence the iconic "butterburger" name. So, really, the Deluxe and regular Butterburger aren't entirely unalike. According to Culver's employees, you can put just about anything on your Butterburger, but a Deluxe already comes with it all, except for ketchup and mustard, which you can surely ask for, too!