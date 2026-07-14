You Might Be Getting Overcharged For Cheese At Your Grocery Store Deli — What To Know

Finding out your grocery store may be overcharging you is not just frustrating; it could also hurt your wallet. According to the USDA, food prices in May 2026 were over 3% higher than the year before. Research from the Urban Institute showed that, in 2025, one in four Americans reported having trouble affording food. Kroger, Publix, Walmart, and other retailers have all faced recent accusations of selling underweight items to customers, leading to million-dollar settlements in some cases.

According to regulations from the National Institute of Standards and Technology, small differences between individual packages are allowed due to normal measuring and packaging processes. However, the average amount of the product across all packages must match what is stated on the label. Grocery stores can't intentionally round up a weight or regularly sell underweight packages — a deli red flag to watch out for next time you're at the store. However, several customers are finding that they have routinely been overcharged at the deli.

Despite Kroger having some of the best deli cheese, according to many shoppers, the retailer is one of the most recent chains accused of mislabeling its products. YouTuber Jimmy Wrigg posted a series of videos from his local Kroger store in which he weighed prepackaged deli cheeses labeled as three-quarters of a pound, or 12 ounces. In some cases, he discovered discrepancies of more than 5 ounces. An employee told him that anything around 0.7 pounds was considered three-quarters of a pound. By that reasoning, a 0.68-pound package he discovered was treated as close enough to 0.75.