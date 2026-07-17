Say Goodbye To Boring Summer Sipping With This Creamy Banana Drink
Concocting cool refreshments to beat the heat is a perfect summertime activity. While iced tea, lemonade, and just plain water are all staples of the season, there are a number of other delightful beverages you shouldn't overlook. Switch up your summer sipping lineup by crafting a banana agua fresca — or fresh banana water.
Mexico's refreshing agua fresca drink has ancient roots dating back to the Aztec empire and can be found in a variety of fruity flavors. The beverage, which translates to "fresh water" in English, is made by blending fruit with water and other botanical ingredients like flowers and herbs. The banana-based spin on a traditional agua fresca typically calls for the addition of milk, evaporated milk, and sweetened condensed milk, depending on the recipe. As such, some might refer to the milkshake-like drink as a batido or licuado, which are creamier versions of the fruity refreshments. This sweet summer sipper comes together by blending ripe bananas, cinnamon, ice, water, vanilla extract, evaporated milk, and sweetened condensed milk until smooth. You can enjoy it as is or get creative with other complementary ingredients.
Tips for enhancing a banana agua fresca
A basic banana-style agua fresca will certainly add interest to your arsenal of drink recipes, but you don't have to stop there. Take inspiration from the many other unique refreshing drinks from around the world, and try creating a fusion of different cuisines by mixing in your favorite additional flavors.
For example, add chunks of fresh mango into the mix for a tropical delight that takes a cue from an Indian mango lassi. If you'd prefer to avoid using sweetened condensed milk or evaporated milk, this is also an excellent opportunity to blend plain yogurt into your banana beverage instead. Similarly, if you prefer a dairy-free drink, just swap in a plant-based milk.
Let a brûléed banana daquiri recipe inspire you and roast your bananas in the oven or carefully torch them first before preparing the agua fresca for more depth of flavor. You can even omit the milk entirely and blend your ripe bananas with ice and coconut water for a lighter drink. Whatever recipe you choose to use, make a big batch to share with friends at your next summer gathering because it's sure to be the hit of your soirée.