Say Goodbye To Boring Summer Sipping With This Creamy Banana Drink

A basic banana-style agua fresca will certainly add interest to your arsenal of drink recipes, but you don't have to stop there. Take inspiration from the many other unique refreshing drinks from around the world, and try creating a fusion of different cuisines by mixing in your favorite additional flavors.

For example, add chunks of fresh mango into the mix for a tropical delight that takes a cue from an Indian mango lassi. If you'd prefer to avoid using sweetened condensed milk or evaporated milk, this is also an excellent opportunity to blend plain yogurt into your banana beverage instead. Similarly, if you prefer a dairy-free drink, just swap in a plant-based milk.

Let a brûléed banana daquiri recipe inspire you and roast your bananas in the oven or carefully torch them first before preparing the agua fresca for more depth of flavor. You can even omit the milk entirely and blend your ripe bananas with ice and coconut water for a lighter drink. Whatever recipe you choose to use, make a big batch to share with friends at your next summer gathering because it's sure to be the hit of your soirée.