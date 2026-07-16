Say Goodbye To Classic Coleslaw — Swap The Cabbage For This Crunchy Veggie

Whether you're piling it on top of fish tacos or eating it beside a spread of barbecue staples, classic cabbage-based coleslaw is a great way to add both unbeatable texture and fresh flavor to your plate. However, if you find yourself reaching for the same old fixings every time you whip up a batch, you might like to switch things up a bit. It might sound ironic, but if you're tired of cabbage coleslaw, the best way to level up your coleslaw game is by swapping the main ingredient for a different veggie: broccoli.

It might be a controversial vegetable among picky eaters, but hear us out: Broccoli is the perfect coleslaw ingredient due to its crunch and color. While cabbage is certainly crunchy, it doesn't offer a whole lot in terms of looks. Broccoli slaw is the perfect way to add some greens to your plate; plus, it's packed with a ton of nutrients you simply won't find in cabbage. Broccoli not only has more protein than cabbage, but it's also higher in vitamin A, C, and iron, making this an excellent health swap.

How you go about making a broccoli slaw depends entirely on your taste preferences. You could make broccoli the base ingredient of the slaw, or you could combine it with other vegetables like carrots or red cabbage for a more colorful side. Whichever way you prefer, when it comes to the broccoli, you'll want to focus primarily on using the stems, since they're the main source of crunch. And if you want to go all-in on broccoli, chop the florets into small pieces for additional flavor and texture.