Say Goodbye To Classic Coleslaw — Swap The Cabbage For This Crunchy Veggie
Whether you're piling it on top of fish tacos or eating it beside a spread of barbecue staples, classic cabbage-based coleslaw is a great way to add both unbeatable texture and fresh flavor to your plate. However, if you find yourself reaching for the same old fixings every time you whip up a batch, you might like to switch things up a bit. It might sound ironic, but if you're tired of cabbage coleslaw, the best way to level up your coleslaw game is by swapping the main ingredient for a different veggie: broccoli.
It might be a controversial vegetable among picky eaters, but hear us out: Broccoli is the perfect coleslaw ingredient due to its crunch and color. While cabbage is certainly crunchy, it doesn't offer a whole lot in terms of looks. Broccoli slaw is the perfect way to add some greens to your plate; plus, it's packed with a ton of nutrients you simply won't find in cabbage. Broccoli not only has more protein than cabbage, but it's also higher in vitamin A, C, and iron, making this an excellent health swap.
How you go about making a broccoli slaw depends entirely on your taste preferences. You could make broccoli the base ingredient of the slaw, or you could combine it with other vegetables like carrots or red cabbage for a more colorful side. Whichever way you prefer, when it comes to the broccoli, you'll want to focus primarily on using the stems, since they're the main source of crunch. And if you want to go all-in on broccoli, chop the florets into small pieces for additional flavor and texture.
Take your broccoli slaw to the next level with some flavorful fixings
Beyond red cabbage and carrots, there are tons of other ways to make your broccoli slaw a bit more colorful and exciting. Julienned apples, for instance, can add a nice touch of sweetness. There are a few apple varieties you could use here, depending on the flavor you're going for. If you want a super-sweet and extra-crispy broccoli slaw, go with Honeycrisp. If you'd rather a tangier addition, go with Granny Smith.
Once you've got the fruits and vegetables of your broccoli slaw figured out, don't be afraid to add more ingredients to really make the slaw a stand-alone side. But before going out and buying a bunch of fixings, check your pantry: Odds are, you'll have at least two pantry staples that can also act as delicious additions to your broccoli slaw. Dried cranberries, for instance, add both a tart flavor and a chewy texture that contrasts beautifully with the crunchiness of the salad. Slivered almonds — or another nut or seed of your choice — can be a great way to pack in some additional protein into the mix as well.
After your fixings are figured out, don't forget to add a dressing to complete it. Many traditional cabbage coleslaws are coated in a mayonnaise-based coleslaw dressing, and you can absolutely apply your go-to dressing to your broccoli slaw, too. If you want to spice things up a bit, though, add a squeeze of lemon or lime juice and a bit of apple cider vinegar to draw out all those delicious flavors.