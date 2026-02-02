Broccoli Vs Cabbage: Which Offers More Protein?

Broccoli and cabbage are both cruciferous veggies and members of the same Brassica genus. However, their nutrient profiles are markedly different. Of course, all vegetables are rich in micronutrients like vitamins and minerals. But what about those fashionable macros? If you're looking for some protein in your vegetables, broccoli outcompetes cabbage.

At 2.8 grams of protein per 100 grams, broccoli contains more protein than you might think. Green cabbage, on the other hand, only has about 1.3 grams of protein per 100 grams. So, broccoli has more than twice the protein of cabbage. In fact, broccoli is more nutrient dense all-around, with six times more vitamin A and twice as much vitamin C as cabbage. Broccoli also has more B vitamins than cabbage, not to mention more of every mineral from magnesium and calcium to iron and zinc. Cabbage and broccoli are both low-carb veggies that are rich in fiber. The two vegetables also contain similar amounts of antioxidants such as the cancer-fighting compound known as sulforaphane. Of course, cabbage comes in many varieties, giving it a leg up on broccoli in terms of versatility and diversity of flavors and textures, albeit none of them are high in protein. Cabbage is also more affordable than broccoli and has a much longer shelf life. While it may not be the best source of protein, cabbage still deserves a place on your menu.