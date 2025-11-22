Why Chicken And Broccoli Make The Perfect High-Protein Soup Combo
Getting enough protein in your diet is essential for building muscle, repairing bones, and basically getting through the day. But if you're left feeling a little cold by protein shakes and low-fat cottage cheese, a bowl of chicken and broccoli soup can be just as high in protein but a whole lot more comforting.
Chicken is famously high in protein, but the exact amount can depend on which cut you choose. Chicken breast tops the list, with 32 grams per 100 grams of meat, while thighs, wings, and drumsticks come in slightly lower at around 24 grams. Regardless of how you eat it, chicken is one of the best ways to add a protein boost to your meal.
While broccoli might not be the highest protein vegetable weight for weight, it has a high protein density per calorie. About 33% of broccoli's calories come from protein, and you can expect to get around 2.6 grams per cup of raw broccoli.
Combining high-protein foods such as chicken with high-fiber foods such as broccoli will also increase satiety, meaning a bowl of chicken and broccoli soup is going to help you feel fuller for longer than simply opting for the chicken breast.
How to combine chicken and broccoli in soup
If you're stuck for inspiration on how exactly to combine these two ingredients, try adding chicken to our creamy broccoli cheddar soup. As well as being the ultimate in comfort food, it has the benefit of extra protein from milk and cheese. Make the recipe as instructed, then simply add shredded rotisserie chicken towards the end. Just a cup of thigh meat stirred into the soup will boost the protein content to 37 grams per serve.
For something a little lighter, you can un-vegan this green goddess soup, which already has protein from broccoli and cashews. Cooked and shredded chicken breast is an easy addition, but mini chicken meatballs can be a fun choice if you have more time.
Alternatively, you can find a way to add broccoli to some of your favorite chicken soup recipes. A classic chicken noodle soup or chicken and rice soup will benefit from the pop of green that finely chopped broccoli florets will bring. Just don't add them too early if you want to preserve the color and texture.
Thai chicken soups don't traditionally use broccoli, but it's become a common adaptation, particularly in Western restaurants. Try adding broccoli to the spicy, brothy chicken tom yum or to chicken tom kha, which includes coconut milk for even more protein.