Why Chicken And Broccoli Make The Perfect High-Protein Soup Combo

Getting enough protein in your diet is essential for building muscle, repairing bones, and basically getting through the day. But if you're left feeling a little cold by protein shakes and low-fat cottage cheese, a bowl of chicken and broccoli soup can be just as high in protein but a whole lot more comforting.

Chicken is famously high in protein, but the exact amount can depend on which cut you choose. Chicken breast tops the list, with 32 grams per 100 grams of meat, while thighs, wings, and drumsticks come in slightly lower at around 24 grams. Regardless of how you eat it, chicken is one of the best ways to add a protein boost to your meal.

While broccoli might not be the highest protein vegetable weight for weight, it has a high protein density per calorie. About 33% of broccoli's calories come from protein, and you can expect to get around 2.6 grams per cup of raw broccoli.

Combining high-protein foods such as chicken with high-fiber foods such as broccoli will also increase satiety, meaning a bowl of chicken and broccoli soup is going to help you feel fuller for longer than simply opting for the chicken breast.