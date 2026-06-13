Tired Of Cabbage Coleslaw? Try Making It With This Even Crunchier Vegetable
Coleslaw is a side that doesn't have to be boring. Whether you spruce up your next cookout staple with homemade coleslaw dressing or serve an Asian-inspired coleslaw recipe to add flavor to the picnic spread, any recipe can easily be upgraded. Among the many slaw recipes that go beyond basic coleslaw is one that replaces cabbage with green beans. Swap in the ingredient entirely or add green beans to accompany shredded cabbage, and even a traditional recipe will become more interesting.
Green beans not only add brightness to a dish, but provide fresher and more complex flavor than cabbage alone. Shredded cabbage can wilt over time, but whole green beans also hold their structure even as a dinner party drags on. Even sliced green beans coated in a creamy dressing can keep well when transported to the park, with less likelihood of turning limp by the time the first scoop is served. Using raw or lightly blanched green beans will contribute to an even snappier, crunchier texture. Plus, adding the vegetable to a cabbage or even carrot slaw recipe can help you to double down on nutrients like vitamin C and fiber.
Up your veggie intake
To keep the green beans firm, be careful to not overcook them before adding them to your recipe. While beans can be left whole or sliced, keep other ingredients of a similar size and cut, just as in a typical slaw. You can use a creamy dressing or a vinegar-based option, depending on your menu and preference. Though the recipe can be put together in about 20 minutes, if you want to prepare the dish a day in advance, store the green bean slaw and the dressing separately and combine them just before the guests arrive.
As with any recipe, your choice of add-ins is where meals get interesting. Crispy pieces of bacon add a meaty, savory touch to the dish, while toasted nuts and homemade croutons can bring even more crunch to bowls. Julienned vegetables like carrots or red peppers add depth. Sweet seekers can mix in raisins or chopped dates. For a touch of heat, slices of jalapeños can add vibrancy in both color and taste, while a drizzle of spicy chili crisp can add heat and texture. Cheese lovers may want to garnish servings with shavings of pecorino.
Whether you plate your green bean slaw with slices of watermelon and proteins that are hot off the grill or scoop some neatly into a pulled pork sandwich, this veggie-forward slaw won't be an easily forgotten side.