Tired Of Cabbage Coleslaw? Try Making It With This Even Crunchier Vegetable

To keep the green beans firm, be careful to not overcook them before adding them to your recipe. While beans can be left whole or sliced, keep other ingredients of a similar size and cut, just as in a typical slaw. You can use a creamy dressing or a vinegar-based option, depending on your menu and preference. Though the recipe can be put together in about 20 minutes, if you want to prepare the dish a day in advance, store the green bean slaw and the dressing separately and combine them just before the guests arrive.

As with any recipe, your choice of add-ins is where meals get interesting. Crispy pieces of bacon add a meaty, savory touch to the dish, while toasted nuts and homemade croutons can bring even more crunch to bowls. Julienned vegetables like carrots or red peppers add depth. Sweet seekers can mix in raisins or chopped dates. For a touch of heat, slices of jalapeños can add vibrancy in both color and taste, while a drizzle of spicy chili crisp can add heat and texture. Cheese lovers may want to garnish servings with shavings of pecorino.

Whether you plate your green bean slaw with slices of watermelon and proteins that are hot off the grill or scoop some neatly into a pulled pork sandwich, this veggie-forward slaw won't be an easily forgotten side.