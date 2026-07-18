The Absolute Best Bread To Serve With A Pot Roast Dinner
Looking for a hearty meal to make this upcoming weekend? There's no way to go wrong with a pot roast recipe. Whether your go-to protein is hearty beef, like in our rump roast made in a Crock-Pot, or an entirely vegan recipe made with portobello mushrooms, you can rest assured that there is a recipe out there that is well-suited to your craving. The only thing better than a steamy, cozy pot roast? All of the sides you can pair with it, including bread.
Not any type of bread will do, though; you'll want something crusty and dense that can soak up your jus and the flavor of your meat. If your bread falls apart the minute you use it to sop up the sauce, it won't do you any good. Pot roast is known for being a one-pot meal, as it's often cooked alongside vegetables and tubers like carrots, potatoes, and parsnips. This means you kind of have built-in sides for your main protein. However, serving a homestyle, freshly baked bread alongside it is always a good idea.
When it comes to bread, the crustier the better
There are plenty of sturdy and crusty bread recipes out there, and the good news is that you can make many of them yourself, or outsource that work to a trusted grocery store or bakery. If you're looking for a softer bread, meaning one that won't scrape the roof of your mouth when you bite into it, check out our easy French bread recipe. It requires very little work to bring together, and it's one we'd recommend trying if you've never made bread before. Plus, you can always use the leftovers for making sandwiches.
If you prefer something more flavorful, a homemade sourdough (or one of our top-ranked store-bought versions) is calling your name. Besides offering an excellent texture, this bread also has a subtle sour flavor that will contrast with all of the rich and savory flavors in your pot roast. If you're making it yourself, you can also find creative ways to add flavor to your sourdough, including by integrating herbs, beer, or other grains. Just make sure whatever you add to the bread is compatible with what's in the sourdough — and that it tastes good with pot roast, too.