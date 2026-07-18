The Absolute Best Bread To Serve With A Pot Roast Dinner

Looking for a hearty meal to make this upcoming weekend? There's no way to go wrong with a pot roast recipe. Whether your go-to protein is hearty beef, like in our rump roast made in a Crock-Pot, or an entirely vegan recipe made with portobello mushrooms, you can rest assured that there is a recipe out there that is well-suited to your craving. The only thing better than a steamy, cozy pot roast? All of the sides you can pair with it, including bread.

Not any type of bread will do, though; you'll want something crusty and dense that can soak up your jus and the flavor of your meat. If your bread falls apart the minute you use it to sop up the sauce, it won't do you any good. Pot roast is known for being a one-pot meal, as it's often cooked alongside vegetables and tubers like carrots, potatoes, and parsnips. This means you kind of have built-in sides for your main protein. However, serving a homestyle, freshly baked bread alongside it is always a good idea.