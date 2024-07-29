15 Ways Bakery Owners Add More Flavor To Sourdough

Nothing beats taking a fresh loaf of sourdough bread out of the oven. The subtly tangy aroma of the starter, the burnished crust, the crackling as the bread contracts while it cools — it's enough to make your mouth water.

Whether you're a novice just learning the ins and outs of transforming four simple ingredients (flour, water, salt, and yeast) into bread or a veteran baker expanding your carbohydrate repertoire, there are so many ways to take the flavor of your bread to the next level. There are also a lot of expert bakers more than willing to share a few tricks of the trade to help you achieve sourdough success at home.

Ellen King is the co-owner and director of baking operations at Hewn, a Chicago-area bakery using local grains, produce, and dairy to produce naturally leavened and nationally recognized loaves. Ran Zimon is the founder of Bread Lounge in Los Angeles, a bakery and coffee shop producing European-style baked goods alongside a Mediterranean café menu.

These seasoned bakers know how to make bread taste amazing, and they've shared their insights with us. From heirloom wheat to ancient grains, surprising add-ins to expert techniques translated for the home kitchen, these are the tips you need to add even more flavor to your sourdough bread.