6 Best Tips For Buying A Cake From Walmart, According To Reddit

Plating and presentation are important, but cakes are on a whole different level. A breathtakingly decorated cake is an absolute art form, and if you scoff? Just check out some of the very best cakes to grace our screens on "The Great British Bake Off" and you'll see what we mean. Ordering something on that scale can come with a hefty price tag, but if you're a regular Reddit user, you might know that photos of surprisingly gorgeous and affordable cakes bought from the Walmart bakery regularly make the rounds.

No matter how many get posted, it's still legitimately surprising that custom cakes from Walmart are such a consistent success. In 2025, it was revealed that the chain's cake decorators are working with cakes that get shipped frozen from suppliers, but Walmart still takes things seriously enough to have its decorators at the top of the pay scale, earning about $1 more per hour than other employees.

Now that the secret is out and social media has picked up on just how good these cakes can be, we wanted to know what Reddit users had to say about getting the best result. They've definitely dropped some helpful tips along the way, but we wanted to add our own to that. Don't forget: There's nothing that says you have to wait for a special occasion to get a cake. It's Wednesday? Get a cake! A rough week? Get a cake! Kicking back for a Friday night movie marathon? That's right: cake.