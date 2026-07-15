Consumer Reports' Top 2 Toasters Have A Nearly $75 Price Difference (With An Almost Identical Rating)

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A toaster isn't exactly a necessity in most homes, but it's a nice appliance to have on hand. They're reliable, they don't take up a lot of space, and you don't need to set any special timers or toggle between functions to use them. At the same time, it's not something most people want to spend a lot of money on. If you're in the market for a new appliance, one of the top toasters recommended by Consumer Reports is an affordable option — and it has an almost identical ranking to another model that's over three times the price.

The top two toasters rated by Consumer Reports are the Breville 'A Bit More' BTA720XL 2-Slice Toaster and the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 19039 Toaster. Both received high scores from the independent testing agency, but the Breville edged out slightly. However, the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Toaster was only one point behind, and it costs a mere $36 versus $110.

The Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Toaster received top marks in a range of lab tests that analyzed ease of use, color range, toasting time, one-slice toasting, and ease of cleaning. According to Consumer Reports, the appliance has clear controls and settings, toasts evenly, and both the crumb tray and exterior are straightforward to clean. It also delivers a range of consistent results that can satisfy anyone's light-to-dark toasting preferences. But how does it compare to one of the best toaster brands?