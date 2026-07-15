Consumer Reports' Top 2 Toasters Have A Nearly $75 Price Difference (With An Almost Identical Rating)
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A toaster isn't exactly a necessity in most homes, but it's a nice appliance to have on hand. They're reliable, they don't take up a lot of space, and you don't need to set any special timers or toggle between functions to use them. At the same time, it's not something most people want to spend a lot of money on. If you're in the market for a new appliance, one of the top toasters recommended by Consumer Reports is an affordable option — and it has an almost identical ranking to another model that's over three times the price.
The top two toasters rated by Consumer Reports are the Breville 'A Bit More' BTA720XL 2-Slice Toaster and the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 19039 Toaster. Both received high scores from the independent testing agency, but the Breville edged out slightly. However, the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Toaster was only one point behind, and it costs a mere $36 versus $110.
The Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Toaster received top marks in a range of lab tests that analyzed ease of use, color range, toasting time, one-slice toasting, and ease of cleaning. According to Consumer Reports, the appliance has clear controls and settings, toasts evenly, and both the crumb tray and exterior are straightforward to clean. It also delivers a range of consistent results that can satisfy anyone's light-to-dark toasting preferences. But how does it compare to one of the best toaster brands?
Looking at lifespan
The Breville 'A Bit More' Toaster scored highly in all of the categories tested by Consumer Reports. Though it fell slightly on toasting time, its overall performance landed it on top of the list. The model has particularly deep toasting slots and LED lights that show progress, which many appreciate. There is a from-frozen function, too, as well as its namesake 'A Bit More' button that adds extra time.
A lot of customers have left positive reviews for the top-rated toaster online. One customer on the Breville website said, "After years of toast that was never quite right, the Breville is worth the cost and more money." Some have faced issues with its lifespan, though, with a few customers saying they had to replace the appliance after just two years. It's worth noting that the average lifespan of a toaster tends to be between six and eight years.
For a lot less money, the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Toaster offers a touch-activated display featuring seven settings. People love the sleek look and say that it toasts a range of bread varieties. One Walmart reviewer wrote, "This is the toaster I've always wanted. Attractive and reasonably priced but, most importantly, it makes great toast. It's easy to select the desired darkness, works well on bagels, sliced sandwich bread, and even baguettes." A few people have experienced uneven toasting and it seems to be quite loud, but if you're looking to save money it's a great option. Otherwise, if you want consistency and feel like splurging, Breville could be for you.