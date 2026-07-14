How Long Is It Okay To Eat Potatoes After They've Sprouted?

It's a common problem: You buy a bag of potatoes and a few days later, you notice the spuds are already growing sprouts. Rather than toss out a half-full bag, you might wonder if it's still safe to eat sprouted potatoes. The answer isn't completely straightforward, however. You can still eat sprouted potatoes in some cases, but there are times when it's inadvisable due to concerns of food safety.

There is no exact timeline for freshness or strict expiration date for potatoes, but ones that are stored properly can stay fresh for up to two months. Yet, store-bought potatoes aren't lasting as long as they used to, likely because they sit in a distribution facility, truck, or store bins for quite a while before sale. During that time, they are exposed to natural and unnatural light, which can trigger the production of chlorophyll. When this happens, the skin of the potato will turn green, which is sometimes an early indication it's going to sprout soon and may be nearing the end of its shelf life. Sprouts can also develop due to temperature changes, exposure to humidity, or simply because the potatoes have been stored for too long.

Take notice of how they look, feel, smell, and taste. Potatoes that have just begun to sprout may still be safe to eat if they feel firm, smell okay, the sprouts are small and easy to cut off, and there are no substantial green spots on the outside or inside of the tuber. If you start to peel the potato and notice that the skin or flesh is green, it may not be safe to eat. And if the potato is soft, mushy, and shriveled, smells acrid or rotten, or is covered in long sprouts, you should toss it.