Potatoes Aren't Lasting As Long As They Used To, And Shoppers Want Answers
Have you bought potatoes recently and wondered why they didn't last as long as you were expecting? If so, you're not alone. People across the internet have been reporting issues with potatoes going bad with surprising speed, and needless to say, they're rightfully angry about wasting their grocery budgets on potatoes that don't last.
In a Reddit thread all about this problem, one commenter wrote that they've "thrown away so many potatoes recently! They turn green less than a week from purchase." They weren't alone, with people in various corners of the internet reporting the same thing. Others have even mentioned them growing mold or finding potatoes with blackheart rot, where the potato looks perfectly fine from the outside, but the core is already black and full of decay. It isn't just potatoes, either. People have reported the same issues happening with other vegetables, like onions, garlic, and even other produce such as poultry and milk.
Understandably, some suggest that it might just be that people are storing their potatoes incorrectly, causing them to go off more quickly. After all, sometimes potatoes do simply go bad. Others, though, insist that it's the groceries themselves that have changed. So what exactly is the problem, and why do vegetables like potatoes seem to be going bad more quickly? There are likely multiple reasons.
What's wrong with our groceries lately?
There is speculation on exactly why groceries are declining in quality, especially with food prices so high right now. In fact, between international tariffs driving up grocery prices and the costs of the war with Iran in 2026, produce like tomatoes have become more expensive while the quality has become noticeably mediocre. It's possible that with the increased prices, retailers are forced to take what they can get. That said, this problem is not new.
A few people say they've noticed a deterioration in quality of fresh produce since COVID-19 arrived in 2020, speculating that goods like potatoes have been spending more time sitting in storage before being sold. The rumors go that supply and demand issues mean that potatoes may be left in warehouses for as much as a year before being sold. That certainly fits with a TikTok video from mid-2025, which shows some unappealing green beans on sale, where one commenter speculates, "Either it's bad storage and/or refrigeration, or they're just getting bad products altogether." It's fair to believe that stock simply isn't turned over fast enough, leading to groceries like potatoes starting to go bad before they reach our homes.
A few other folk suggest that there are systemic problems in agriculture, with one Reddit commenter saying, "Land has become less productive from years of over extraction, toxic buildup, and poor resource recovery," explaining that this, combined with deregulation and labor shortages, spells trouble for farms. Others also point out that another major disruption is increasingly severe weather conditions in recent years, as climate change affects food supply systems.
How to store potatoes so they (hopefully) last longer
While it may not be possible to guarantee you'll be buying long-lasting potatoes, you can at least do the best you can to keep them fresh at home — stored properly, good-quality potatoes should last for months. After all, these underground tubers originally helped the plants survive winter or adverse weather.
When it comes to storing potatoes, keep them somewhere dark and dry, with good airflow — a string or burlap bag will work. Exposure to light will make them turn green and potentially poisonous, too-high temperatures will dry them out and make them start sprouting, and any trapped moisture could make them start to rot. You may think it's a good idea to keep potatoes in the fridge, but they don't want to be too cold — this will convert their starch to sugar, giving them a sweeter taste which some people may dislike. Ideally, give potatoes similar storage conditions to wine, at around 45-50 degrees Fahrenheit.
Popular advice is to cure your potatoes if you're planning to store them long-term, by leaving them somewhere cool but humid for a couple of weeks, so they'll develop a thicker skin and retain more moisture. It's also very important that if you bought them in a plastic bag, you should remove it when you get home, to avoid any trapped moisture causing rot. Also be careful not to store potatoes near onions, because they can make your potatoes go bad more quickly.