Potatoes Aren't Lasting As Long As They Used To, And Shoppers Want Answers

Have you bought potatoes recently and wondered why they didn't last as long as you were expecting? If so, you're not alone. People across the internet have been reporting issues with potatoes going bad with surprising speed, and needless to say, they're rightfully angry about wasting their grocery budgets on potatoes that don't last.

In a Reddit thread all about this problem, one commenter wrote that they've "thrown away so many potatoes recently! They turn green less than a week from purchase." They weren't alone, with people in various corners of the internet reporting the same thing. Others have even mentioned them growing mold or finding potatoes with blackheart rot, where the potato looks perfectly fine from the outside, but the core is already black and full of decay. It isn't just potatoes, either. People have reported the same issues happening with other vegetables, like onions, garlic, and even other produce such as poultry and milk.

Understandably, some suggest that it might just be that people are storing their potatoes incorrectly, causing them to go off more quickly. After all, sometimes potatoes do simply go bad. Others, though, insist that it's the groceries themselves that have changed. So what exactly is the problem, and why do vegetables like potatoes seem to be going bad more quickly? There are likely multiple reasons.