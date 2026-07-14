What Does Pizza Hut Do With Leftover Food?

When you finish eating at a restaurant, you box up those leftovers, take them home, and save them for another day — but when a restaurant has leftover food in the kitchen, where does it go? To the staff? Back onto the grill? To the landfill? While we certainly can't speak for every eatery or restaurant chain out there, we can tell you that Pizza Hut donates its leftover food through the Harvest Program to those in need.

Back in 1992, Pizza Hut was the first organization to partner with Food Donation Connection (FDC) and the Harvest Program, which has aided over 2,500 charitable organizations across the country. The brand had a direct hand in helping create the program from the ground up alongside FDC founder (and former Pizza Hut executive) Bill Reighard, who hoped to devise a solution for reducing food waste and feeding local communities. Harvest, which is also redistributes Papa Johns' leftover food, connects restaurants with local networks that help deliver safe food products to rescue groups that feed the communities nationwide.

In 2017, Pizza Hut surpassed 100 million pounds of food donated through the Harvest Program, according to an official press release. These donations alone were enough to feed 100 million people. "Pizza Hut is a global brand whose people are very mindful of their communities," noted Rev. Bob Sweeney, whose organization Dallas LIFE takes part in the Harvest Program. Since then, the pizza chain has continued to partner with the FDC and donate more leftover food through the Harvest Program, inspiring others to do the same.