The Best Pizza On Pizza Hut's Entire Menu Mashes Up 2 Classics

When two great foods are paired together, it can be a match made in heaven. Peanut butter and jelly, bacon and eggs, and cookies and milk are all iconic for a reason — they taste good together and complement one another. Perhaps this is what Pizza Hut was aiming for when it debuted its Pesto Margherita tavern pizza — a delicious mashup of two well-known pizzas.

We tried 10 popular Pizza Hut menu items and ranked the Pesto Margherita as the best, judging on metrics such as price, personal taste, and expectations vs. reality. We found the crust to be the right degree of thin and noted that it was perfectly seasoned. With a mix of grape tomatoes, garlic, and basil pesto drizzle, we loved every bite of this pesto-margarita mashup. If not for the name on the box, we may not have even known it was a Pizza Hut pizza.

The tavern crust is offered with four topping combinations. But the bright, tangy visuals of the toppings and the delicious combination of them on the thin crust make it a winner in our book.