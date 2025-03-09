The Best Pizza On Pizza Hut's Entire Menu Mashes Up 2 Classics
When two great foods are paired together, it can be a match made in heaven. Peanut butter and jelly, bacon and eggs, and cookies and milk are all iconic for a reason — they taste good together and complement one another. Perhaps this is what Pizza Hut was aiming for when it debuted its Pesto Margherita tavern pizza — a delicious mashup of two well-known pizzas.
We tried 10 popular Pizza Hut menu items and ranked the Pesto Margherita as the best, judging on metrics such as price, personal taste, and expectations vs. reality. We found the crust to be the right degree of thin and noted that it was perfectly seasoned. With a mix of grape tomatoes, garlic, and basil pesto drizzle, we loved every bite of this pesto-margarita mashup. If not for the name on the box, we may not have even known it was a Pizza Hut pizza.
The tavern crust is offered with four topping combinations. But the bright, tangy visuals of the toppings and the delicious combination of them on the thin crust make it a winner in our book.
An homage becomes an instant hit
We couldn't wait to try Pizza Hut's tavern-style pizza when it was first introduced to great fanfare in June 2024 as an homage to classic Chicago tavern pizza. So far, many pizza fans who have tried it have sung its praises online.
Those who aren't big fans of thin-crust pizza have raved about the crispy, crackery crust, and the toppings have been singled out, too. In particular, the pesto drizzle over the top has been a hit with some reviewers commenting that they would order it on top of other pizzas. The combination of sweetness and herbiness on the same pizza has also proven popular among those who consider themselves diehard fans of other classic pies, such as supreme and meat lovers.
Sometimes, the hardest part of any pizza menu is narrowing down what kind of pizza or toppings to order. While pizza enthusiasts of all types are sure to have their favorites among Pizza Hut's tavern-style pies, the Pesto Margherita pizza is a sweet, savory, herb-filled experience we highly recommend.