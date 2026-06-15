What Does KFC Do With Leftover Food?

With over 30,000 restaurants worldwide, including thousands in the United States alone, KFC is one of the world's largest chains. With all those locations, it's no surprise that KFC has a system for putting leftovers to good use. Its parent company, Yum! Brands, first established Harvest in 1992 as a way to donate leftover food, and KFC itself has been running a Harvest Food Donation Program in the U.S. since 1999.

KFC's Harvest Food Donation Program has the twin-purpose mission of "feeding local community members in need while directly reducing food waste." The issue of community hunger isn't a small one: An estimated 48 million people currently experience food insecurity in the U.S. alone. Thanks to its sheer scale, KFC is able to donate leftover food to people who need it at a truly meaningful scale. In the 27 years since starting the program, the chain has donated a staggering 92 million meals across more than 4,300 nonprofits in the U.S.

Not only does KFC's Harvest Food Donation Program provide a social good by alleviating hunger within the local community, it also has the environmental benefit of preventing surplus food being sent to landfill. Donation programs like this help to improve KFC's public image, which has faced criticism in the past. There's an added benefit to the program: To encourage charitable corporate behavior, the U.S. offers enhanced tax deductions to businesses donating surplus food.