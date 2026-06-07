Here's What Papa Johns Does With Its Leftover Food

With thousands of restaurants across the United States and the rest of the world, Papa John's produces a huge amount of food on a daily basis. Through its Harvest Program, the world's third largest pizza delivery chain has been one of several major restaurant chains trying to make good use of their surplus food in the wider community.

Launched in 2010, the Harvest Program helps Papa John's to donate its surplus or unused food to charity. This doesn't include half-eaten food left by customers, which obviously cannot be reused once purchased. Since the launch of its program, the pizza chain claims to have donated 4.2 million meals of food across more than 280 community organizations in the United States.

The program is run in partnership with Food Donation Connection, an organization dedicated to reducing the estimated 96 billion pounds of food waste produced in the U.S. each year. Papa John's isn't the only household name donating food via Food Donation Connection: They also run Harvest Food programs with KFC, Whole Foods, Pizza Hut, and Olive Garden, among many more. Food Donation Connection provides a straightforward six step donation process for donor partners to follow, then they handle the distribution of the donated food to a local charities and other worthy recipients such as food banks and food rescue organizations, including City Harvest.