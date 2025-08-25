The Country That Wastes The Most Food Actually Isn't The United States

The world throws over one billion tons of food in the trash every single year, according to the United Nations. This translates to one billion edible meals wasted each day. That number is staggering. This is a global problem, and though the United States is often criticized for being a wasteful nation, but it's nowhere near the top when it comes to being most wasteful. Whether you look at overall waste or waste per capita, the U.S. falls short of the record. Those dubious honors go to China and the Maldives, respectively.

Data from World Population Review shows that China wastes 108.6 million tons of food annually. The United States ranks fifth in food waste, discarding nearly 25 million tons annually. With a population of 1.4 billion, China has about four times as many people as the U.S. On a per capita basis, the waste numbers are similar. For China, it is 76 kilograms per person, while in the U.S. it is 73 kilograms. Neither of those numbers is ideal, but they could be a lot worse; they could be the Maldives.

With a population of only 529,000, the Maldives is less populous than Tucson, Arizona. From a waste perspective, this is notable because the country wastes 207 kilograms of food per capita per year. That's over 450 pounds! But how can such a small population cause so much waste?