The Best Kind Of Produce To Buy To Reduce Food Waste

Americans waste 92 billion tons of food every year — that's 38% of all the food in the country (via Feeding America). A little over half of the food waste in the U.S. comes from the food industry, but that doesn't mean that we can't make a small-but-positive impact from our own kitchens. Produce is among the most commonly wasted foods.

So-called "ugly" produce is frequently discarded due to a bruise or the fact that it's misshapen, but most of the time, it's perfectly safe to eat. In fact, if you're looking to reduce food waste in your own life, we encourage you to seek out that ugly produce that will likely just end up in a landfill, where it will contribute to greenhouse gas emissions. It'll taste just the same, and it'll make you feel much better about your overall impact on the planet.

When we say ugly produce, we mean things like twisted carrots, bruised pairs, and irregular strawberries, not moldy, rotten food. Purchasing products like these does more than just eliminate food waste and better the environment; it helps mitigate food insecurity, supports farmers, and is a more affordable way to eat healthy. Plus, ugly produce may even have added nutritional benefit because those bruises and blemishes are thought to have a higher antioxidant count. Beyond cosmetic imperfections, there isn't much wrong with ugly produce, so what's stopping you from committing to a positive zero-waste habit?

