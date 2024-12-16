The Best Kind Of Produce To Buy To Reduce Food Waste
Americans waste 92 billion tons of food every year — that's 38% of all the food in the country (via Feeding America). A little over half of the food waste in the U.S. comes from the food industry, but that doesn't mean that we can't make a small-but-positive impact from our own kitchens. Produce is among the most commonly wasted foods.
So-called "ugly" produce is frequently discarded due to a bruise or the fact that it's misshapen, but most of the time, it's perfectly safe to eat. In fact, if you're looking to reduce food waste in your own life, we encourage you to seek out that ugly produce that will likely just end up in a landfill, where it will contribute to greenhouse gas emissions. It'll taste just the same, and it'll make you feel much better about your overall impact on the planet.
When we say ugly produce, we mean things like twisted carrots, bruised pairs, and irregular strawberries, not moldy, rotten food. Purchasing products like these does more than just eliminate food waste and better the environment; it helps mitigate food insecurity, supports farmers, and is a more affordable way to eat healthy. Plus, ugly produce may even have added nutritional benefit because those bruises and blemishes are thought to have a higher antioxidant count. Beyond cosmetic imperfections, there isn't much wrong with ugly produce, so what's stopping you from committing to a positive zero-waste habit?
Give ugly produce a chance
If this sounds like a super easy way to make a positive impact and reduce food waste in the kitchen, you're totally right. Committing to it doesn't require any overwhelming steps; all that's required of you is a little bit of open-mindedness for those unwanted veggies. For example, if you're into gardening and have a few fresh tomatoes that don't look as pretty as the others, instead of throwing them in the trash, give them a chance and try turning them into a homemade tomato sauce. As long as they're not rotten or moldy, they probably taste the same as those perfectly round ones, and nobody will ever be able to sense the difference when it's poured over a hot plate of pasta.
Beyond the garden, there are plenty of other places you can find ugly produce. Your local grocery store might have a rack near its produce section full of these items that are heavily discounted. If they don't, you can sign up for a grocery delivery service that specializes in ugly produce, like Misfits Market or Imperfect Foods. These services prioritize using up ugly produce and other food items, too, like excess inventory items, food with packaging issues, and food that's almost reached its best-by date. Once you stop throwing out your perfectly usable food and start committing to a low-waste lifestyle, your conscience — and your wallet — are guaranteed to feel much better.