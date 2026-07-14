These Summer Snacks Use Apple Slices As Sandwich 'Bread'
If you're trying to cut down on how much bread you consume, you may have found yourself veering away from sandwiches. Let's face it, no sub or burger is complete without the bread, but if you get creative, you can still enjoy a pretty good handheld meal. Tortillas are always an option, as are lettuce wraps, but if you really want to have fun with it, there's another option you need to try out: apple slices.
Apple slices have long been paired with sweet ingredients like peanut butter and honey, but they also taste delicious with more savory fillings like deli meats and cheeses. The crunchy texture of the fruit provides a nice contrast to things like turkey, ham, and cheddar, while the sweetness lends a unique, summer-ready flavor.
The apples are also firm enough to hold a stack of ingredients, plus they hold up well in a lunch box. It really is as easy as simply swapping apple slices for bread in your favorite sandwich, but there are a few things to keep in mind.
How to make apple sandwiches
To make a sandwich out of apple slices, you'll want to cut the apples evenly while remaining mindful of the thickness. If they're too big, you might not be able to bite into the sandwich. But if they're too thin, they could end up being too flimsy to hold the fillings. A good aim is about ½-inch thick. You also need to core the apple, and its best to avoid using the round ends.
Some people like to smear mustard or mayo over the slices, and a classic pairing is turkey and cheddar. Feel free to experiment with different toppings, like pickled onion, arugula, bacon, or chutney. Prosciutto is also an excellent option if you want to get fancy, and a little balsamic will pair perfectly with the apples.
If you have a sweet tooth, you can stick to nut butter, cinnamon, raisins, and nuts, or enjoy a PBJ without the bread. Avocado works well, too. Apple sandwiches are best enjoyed the day they are made to avoid browning, but a little squeeze of lemon over the slices can help them stay fresh. If you end up being a fan, you need to try these chef-approved sweet ingredients in your next sandwich or make an apple grilled cheese. You'll be a convert in no time.