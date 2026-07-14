These Summer Snacks Use Apple Slices As Sandwich 'Bread'

If you're trying to cut down on how much bread you consume, you may have found yourself veering away from sandwiches. Let's face it, no sub or burger is complete without the bread, but if you get creative, you can still enjoy a pretty good handheld meal. Tortillas are always an option, as are lettuce wraps, but if you really want to have fun with it, there's another option you need to try out: apple slices.

Apple slices have long been paired with sweet ingredients like peanut butter and honey, but they also taste delicious with more savory fillings like deli meats and cheeses. The crunchy texture of the fruit provides a nice contrast to things like turkey, ham, and cheddar, while the sweetness lends a unique, summer-ready flavor.

The apples are also firm enough to hold a stack of ingredients, plus they hold up well in a lunch box. It really is as easy as simply swapping apple slices for bread in your favorite sandwich, but there are a few things to keep in mind.