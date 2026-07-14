Not Onions, Not Vinegar: Grimy Grill Grates Sparkle Like New With This Kitchen Scrap

As if we needed any more excuses to make coffee, not only does a fresh pot provide much needed caffeine to weary backyard pit masters, but the spent grounds can even be a useful tool in the cleanup as well. While half an onion works well on a hot grill, this trick is more useful once you're done cooking. And it smells better than vinegar. Using coffee grounds to scrub built-up grease and grime off a grill is a simple process that replaces hazardous chemicals and works more effectively than you might expect. Just as coffee grounds are great for cleaning the flat surfaces of grimy kitchen items like pots and pans, they're also useful for scrubbing crusty BBQ grills.

Anyone who's ever accidentally sipped grounds at the bottom of their cup can vouch for the following claim: coffee grounds are pretty abrasive. While this is unpleasant to coffee drinkers, it's part of what makes grounds effective for scrubbing tough grime and debris from the surface of grill grates. The beauty of this method is that coffee grounds are abrasive enough to dislodge burnt, crusty food and grime, but not hard enough to scratch or damage your grills themselves, whether you choose cast iron or stainless steel grates. The process is easy: Just take damp, spent coffee grounds from your pot filter, French press, or whatever receptacle you collect them in, and apply them like you would a paste to the abrasive side of a clean, dampened sponge. Scrub the grime off, rinse the grounds away, and dry thoroughly, especially if you have cast iron grills prone to rusting. You may have to repeat the process on heavily baked-on portions of the grill.