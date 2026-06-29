Cast Iron Vs Stainless Steel: Which Is Better For Grill Grates?

When it comes time to choose a grill, a lot of time is spent weighing the value of gas versus coal or choosing between things that don't even sound like grills, (abstract names like kettles versus Big Green Eggs, for example). One choice that may get taken for granted, however, is what the grate is actually made from, with a big decision hinging between stainless steel or cast iron. This is, after all, the surface that your prized meat is cooking on, so it makes sense that this choice warrants some real consideration. As with so many things to do with cooking, it comes down to preference. Both stainless steel and cast iron have distinct pros and cons, differing in maintenance requirements, durability, and performance, among other aspects. The headline is that cast iron retains and transfers heat better, whereas stainless steel is easier to use and maintain, although there is a lot more to the dichotomy than just that.

It's well known that cast iron requires more elbow grease to maintain, and grill grates are no different. Cast iron is harder to wash, as soapy water is a no-go for fear of stripping the protective seasoning from the surface, exposing the metal to rust. This seasoning also needs to be maintained regularly, adding another layer of upkeep. Stainless steel, conversely, is far easier to maintain, and these grill grates can be cleaned often with water and soap without fear of rust. The downside to stainless steel's non-reliance on a seasoning, however, is that it doesn't benefit from a nearly non-stick quality.