This Fan-Favorite Chicken Chain Has The Best BBQ Sauce By A Mile

Fast food sauces can often vary wildly between chains, leading us on a long-winded search for the ultimate dip for your chicken tenders, french fries, and other popular menu items. When you bring barbecue sauce into the mix, this seems even more challenging. Fortunately, Tasting Table has taken up the task of testing and ranking the many different barbecue sauces from a variety of popular fast food chains, and Popeyes' "BoldBQ" sauce was crowned as the all-time winner.

A fan-favorite chicken chain known for Southern-inspired fast food fare, Popeyes' barbecue sauce took the top spot in our taste tester's ranking — and it wasn't even close when choosing the best. Compared to other fast food brands, the Popeyes sauce was a pleasant surprise that blew away the competition. Well suited to its moniker, the boldness, sweetness, and even slight presence of heat amount to one flavorful and versatile barbecue sauce.

Our taste tester noted that the complex taste profile is ever-present with each bite, keeping things interesting without being overwhelming. In fact, while Popeyes does sell some of its sauces, its barbecue sauce remains unbottled, as of yet. Still, this fan-favorite has quite a devoted following, with some enthusiastic Popeye's diners seeking out copycat versions and store-bought dupes.