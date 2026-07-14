The Stainless Steel Cookware Set That Beats Both All-Clad And GreenPan, Per Consumer Reports

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Stainless steel cookware is preferred by chefs around the globe for many reasons. It's incredibly durable, it can withstand high heat levels, and it's responsive to changes in temperature. Stainless steel is also better for searing and caramelizing food, which leads to tastier results. The issue is that it can be expensive, so you want to make sure you're investing in the right brand. Some of the big names out there include All Clad, Le Creuset, and GreenPan, but according to Consumer Reports, one of the best sets you can get your hands on is from OXO.

The independent testing agency gave the OXO Tri-Ply Stainless Mira Series the highest score of all the stainless steel cookware sets it tested, ranking it higher than similar sets from All Clad, GreenPan, and Made In. The 10-piece OXO set received top marks in a range of categories. The pots and pans tested well for handle sturdiness, meaning that they can withstand wear and tear, and they passed a simmer test, which gauges how well they can hold an even temperature when simmering tomato sauce, with flying colors.

One of the other ways in which Consumer Reports analyzes cookware is to fry multiple eggs on pans to test how easily they release. The fried eggs slid right off the OXO Mira stainless steel frying pan without any resistance, leaving no residue behind. The stockpock included in the set also heated water in no time, while all of the pans cooked food evenly across the entire surface.