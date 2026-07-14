The Stainless Steel Cookware Set That Beats Both All-Clad And GreenPan, Per Consumer Reports
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Stainless steel cookware is preferred by chefs around the globe for many reasons. It's incredibly durable, it can withstand high heat levels, and it's responsive to changes in temperature. Stainless steel is also better for searing and caramelizing food, which leads to tastier results. The issue is that it can be expensive, so you want to make sure you're investing in the right brand. Some of the big names out there include All Clad, Le Creuset, and GreenPan, but according to Consumer Reports, one of the best sets you can get your hands on is from OXO.
The independent testing agency gave the OXO Tri-Ply Stainless Mira Series the highest score of all the stainless steel cookware sets it tested, ranking it higher than similar sets from All Clad, GreenPan, and Made In. The 10-piece OXO set received top marks in a range of categories. The pots and pans tested well for handle sturdiness, meaning that they can withstand wear and tear, and they passed a simmer test, which gauges how well they can hold an even temperature when simmering tomato sauce, with flying colors.
One of the other ways in which Consumer Reports analyzes cookware is to fry multiple eggs on pans to test how easily they release. The fried eggs slid right off the OXO Mira stainless steel frying pan without any resistance, leaving no residue behind. The stockpock included in the set also heated water in no time, while all of the pans cooked food evenly across the entire surface.
Customers are 'blown away' by the OXO Mira Tri-ply Stainless Steel set
The All-Clad D5 Brushed Stainless Steel Cookware Set also received a high score from Consumer Reports, but it didn't perform as well in the handle sturdiness, speed of heating, or sauce simmer tests. The GreenPan Bobby Flay Chef Series Uncoated Stainless Steel Set received top scores for cooking evenness, speed, and cleaning, but fell slightly in the other categories.
The OXO set features a mix of non-stick and uncoated cookware, which customers seem to appreciate. In a review on the OXO website, one person said, "It's pure genius to include a non-stick fry pan in the mix ... I love the weight of the pots and the tight fitting lids. Clean up has been a breeze. Soaking for a short period of time releases the residue right away." In an Amazon review a shopper said, "I'm honestly blown away by the quality and performance ... Both pans heat evenly and quickly with no hot spots, which has made cooking everything ... much more consistent."
Based on customer reviews, the OXO set seems to work well on induction stoves and the glass lids and comfortable handles have been praised by users. Another thing that comes up in reviews is the value. The OXO Mira Tri-ply Stainless Steel set costs $388, compared to All Clad's $999 price tag. So while All Clad steel pans are legendarym and it's fun getting to try Bobby Flay's cookware, it's worth considering OXO.