What's The Average Lifespan Of All-Clad Steel Pans?

Whether you're stocking a new kitchen or looking to upgrade your existing pots and pans, buying cookware is a big decision. That's why it's important to consider the longevity of your potential options. Some materials, such as cast iron, steel, and copper, are known for their durability, but other brands and designs might not be so reliable. However, there's one pick that fans say almost unanimously lasts a long time, and that's All-Clad steel.

As Instagrammer livingplanetfriendly notes, she prioritizes spending more in the name of longevity and specifically bought All-Clad for this reason. "All-Clad stainless steel cookware is truly worth every single penny," she says. Fellow Instagrammer babsboards agrees. In a video on her feed, she shows off a collection she inherited that's been in top shape for 25 years and counting.

Determining exactly how long All-Clad steel pots and pans last in actual years is tricky. Even the brand is vague on the official All-Clad website, noting only that its steel pots and pans last for years to come. Of course, the longevity only applies if you treat your pots and pans well. "Just don't throw the stainless [steel] in the dishwasher and you'll be fine," warns one user on Reddit. "The rims can be etched by a strong detergent. I know from personal experience." Still, with so many consumers pointing to the steel product line's reliability and durability, it definitely makes it worth considering.