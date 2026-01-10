Why It's Almost Never Worth Buying Kitchenware Sets — Do This Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The existence of free space does not imply a need for that space to be filled. In other words, just because you have enough room in your cabinets to accommodate a full set of pots and pans doesn't mean you should. In his magnum opus "Kitchen Confidential," Anthony Bourdain expressed his dislike for knife sets, advising foodies, "[A]ll you will ever need in the knife department: ONE good chef's knife." Similarly, Ann Rogers' 1979 cult-classic "New Cookbook for Poor Poets and Others" asserts that, more than a refrigerator full of ingredients, the universal key to a good meal is fresh bread, butter, a bottle of wine, and a candle for the table. Just the same, the case for buying individual pots and pans versus a whole set is a matter of quality over quantity.

As a general rule, the essential pots and pans to stock in a kitchen are a 10-inch frying pan, a 3-quart saucepan, and an enameled Dutch oven or 8-quart stockpot. Cramming an 8- to 11-piece cookware set into your cabinets is a surefire way to end up with excess stuff you'll rarely need. Instead, invest in fewer, high-quality pieces individually. Much can be accomplished with one durable, medium-sized skillet. Beyond frying a single egg or preparing the twice-annual crêpe brunch, miniature and oversized pans seldom justify their real estate. Extraneous, unreached-for cookware pieces are the effective equivalent of unitasker kitchen tools you shouldn't waste your money on like novelty-shaped "avocado-savers," whose principal function is to make your drawers awkward to open.