The Brand Behind Bobby Flay's Cookware Is Known For Diamond-Infused Nonstick Pans
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When setting out to buy high-quality cookware, the name of a known chef linked to any brand holds some weight. With a signature cooking style like Bobby Flay's, the collaboration between GreenPan and the chef is an immediate differentiator. GreenPan is a company known for pioneering Thermolon, a PFAS-free nonstick coating technology. Its signature diamond-infused coating, paired with a name like Flay's, has garnered an eager fanbase.
Diamond coating on anything sounds fancy, but in the case of cookware, the result is more practical than sparkling. Tiny diamond crystals, typically industrial-grade, are fused to the pan's surface to make a more scratch-resistant material that conducts heat more efficiently. The particles can be applied through various methods, including spray coating with a polymer or ceramic base or permanently bonded onto metal through vacuum brazing. The result is a versatile, durable piece of cookware that is less likely to cling to food. These pans are said to heat quickly and evenly on all stovetop types, including induction stoves, and the handles are designed to stay comfortable during cooking. "Great for non-stick items you need to cook like eggs and pancakes. Try not to use olive oil or spray oils, heat only from medium heat down," wrote a Redditor. This is because these oils burn hot too fast and can cause carbonization, according to GreenPan's website, recommending peanut or avocado oils instead.
Cooking like Flay at home
Flay's GreenPan collection is available on Amazon, as well as many stores. The full collection offers a line up of nonstick, stainless steel, copper clad, carbon steel, Dutch ovens, and pre-seasoned cast iron options, along with a cutlery line. Sets make it easy to outfit a kitchen, and with sale prices offering deals like under $30 for an 8-inch fry pan, these pans are accessible without feeling like some sort of compromise. Flay's pans are dishwasher safe, and customers appreciate that they heat up evenly and release food cleanly. "I have a Greenpan Bobby Flay 3ply chef pan that I paid 19 USD for and it's one of my most used pieces and cooks as good as other expensive stuff I own," wrote someone on Reddit, who added that the pans have become an easy gift idea.
Branded merchandise doesn't guarantee quality, however, and there are always red flags to watch out for when settling on a purchase. Some shoppers have voiced concerns over varying quality, while others claim the pans are difficult to clean and ingredients stick to the surface with extended use. Some cooks recommend prioritizing cast iron and carbon steel materials for long-term use. That being said, plenty of buyers are thrilled with the product as they strive to master Flay's culinary approach in their own kitchens.