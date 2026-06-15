The Brand Behind Bobby Flay's Cookware Is Known For Diamond-Infused Nonstick Pans

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When setting out to buy high-quality cookware, the name of a known chef linked to any brand holds some weight. With a signature cooking style like Bobby Flay's, the collaboration between GreenPan and the chef is an immediate differentiator. GreenPan is a company known for pioneering Thermolon, a PFAS-free nonstick coating technology. Its signature diamond-infused coating, paired with a name like Flay's, has garnered an eager fanbase.

Diamond coating on anything sounds fancy, but in the case of cookware, the result is more practical than sparkling. Tiny diamond crystals, typically industrial-grade, are fused to the pan's surface to make a more scratch-resistant material that conducts heat more efficiently. The particles can be applied through various methods, including spray coating with a polymer or ceramic base or permanently bonded onto metal through vacuum brazing. The result is a versatile, durable piece of cookware that is less likely to cling to food. These pans are said to heat quickly and evenly on all stovetop types, including induction stoves, and the handles are designed to stay comfortable during cooking. "Great for non-stick items you need to cook like eggs and pancakes. Try not to use olive oil or spray oils, heat only from medium heat down," wrote a Redditor. This is because these oils burn hot too fast and can cause carbonization, according to GreenPan's website, recommending peanut or avocado oils instead.