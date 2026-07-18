The Hands-Down Best Gluten-Free Hot Dog Bun Comes From This Classic Italian Brand

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gluten-free bread: It's really a hit or miss. Some brands seem to get the texture just right without the stretchy, starchy network of gluten protein running through the dough, while others end up looking (and tasting) like a slice of straight-up cardboard. Of all the gluten-free brands out there, some tend to formulate their products better than others. When it comes to hot dog buns, we've found that Schär does a stand-up job.

In our ranking of six gluten-free hot dog buns, Schär was number one. The brand's gluten-free hot dog roll looked closest to a regular fluffy bun; our reviewer said it didn't have any cracks and was smooth, light, and held franks perfectly. Other brands tasted grainy, but our reviewer said Schär's roll was plush. The neutral flavor also made the entire hot dog-eating experience enjoyable, whereas other gluten-free products tend to overpower in the taste department.

Beyond taste and texture, our reviewer loved that Schär is widely accessible. The family-run brand, which started in Italy in 1922, has since expanded to grocery stores worldwide, including Walmart and Target. Customers love them, too. "I keep an extra bag in my freezer. They taste great!" one Walmart reviewer said. "It's actually really good if you toast them in butter for a little bit in the pan, too," a Redditor posted.