The Worst Store-Bought Hot Dog Buns Come From A European Brand

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Whether you prefer a Coney Island chili dog or a bacon-wrapped Sonoran dog, and no matter if you take it with onions, pickles, mustard, or ketchup (yeah, that's right, you heard me Chicago), the joys of the hot dog — arguably the most distinctly American of staple comfort foods — can easily be thwarted if the bun containing this precious cargo is not up to scratch. This is why we regret to inform you that, according to a Tasting Table ranking, the worst store-bought hot dog buns currently on the market are the product of a European brand — specifically, Schär Hot Dog Rolls.

We should emphasize that Schär Hot Dog Rolls are a gluten-free product — founded in Italy in 1922, Schär began as a health food company that would become one of the first purveyors of gluten-free products, which would prove essential for those suffering from celiac disease, who must consume an entirely gluten-free diet. This is obviously laudable, and when assessing Schär's rolls, our own tester declared that "for a gluten-free product, they're surprisingly decent," and only ranked so low due to being stacked against more impressive (and not gluten-free) opponents. Nevertheless, Tasting Table's judgment was that Schär Hot Dog Rolls were "powdery, dry, and don't carry a whole lot of natural flavor." Our tester also noted the rolls' prohibitive price (at the time of writing, $8.99 for a pack of four at Walmart), despite the fact that "they're not necessarily adding any value to the meal."