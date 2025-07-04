The Easiest Soft Bread To Make At Home

There's an art to making bread at home, and it's not just the precarious balance of rising dough and crunchy crust. Even tender, pillowy soft breads need care, attention, and a baker's touch — but in different ways than their hard-crust counterparts. Digging a little deeper into the mystery of soft-bread success, we reached out to an expert in the field, Chef Billy Parisi, owner of Parisi's Italian Kitchen in Crown Point, Indiana.

First off, what exactly constitutes a soft bread? According to Parisi, "Soft breads are any breads that are tender, moist, and have a fine, closed crumb, without any outer crunchy crust." He identifies breads in this category as being "things like brioche, challah, hot dog or hamburger buns, sweet rolls, etc." In addition to these breads mentioned by Parisi, more nuanced soft breads include Hawaiian rolls, steamed bao buns, and the fluffy Japanese milk bread called shokupan. Surprisingly, these bread types are much easier to make than you'd imagine.

Parisi notes how they're excellent for beginners, being very straightforward and potentially forgiving. "They usually don't have high hydration percentages," he says, "which can be difficult to handle, especially for newbies." As for the easiest soft breads for home chefs? "I honestly think a simple dinner roll or even a plain white loaf is perfect to make at home," he shares, calling them a great place to start. "They come together in a few hours from start to finish and are commonly used breads for sandwiches and side dishes, or just a great snack with a little butter."