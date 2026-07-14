A Chocolate Expert Predicts The Next Big Trend Isn't Another Viral Flavor

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Dubai chocolate made a huge splash at the tail end of 2023 after a video created by an influencer sampling the product quickly went viral. Since then, everyone has been wondering what the next big chocolate craze would be. To learn more about what to expect from the chocolate world, Tasting Table spoke with an expert in the field. Nicole Patel is the founder of Delysia Chocolatier, and was recently honored by the International Chocolate Salon as one of the Best Chocolatiers and Confectioners in America, with the highest accolade as a Six-Star Grand Master.

"I think we're moving away from novelty for novelty's sake and toward artisan chocolates that celebrate natural, high-quality ingredients," said Patel. "Dubai chocolate captured people's attention because it was indulgent and visually exciting, but it also sparked curiosity about what makes a truly exceptional chocolate experience." According to Patel, "as more commercial brands look for ways to reduce costs, we're seeing more products made with artificial flavors, fillers, and lower-quality ingredients." Customers noticed, pointing out that the quality of chocolate isn't what it used to be.

"Consumers are becoming much more ingredient-conscious. They're reading labels, asking where their food comes from, and looking for products that feel authentic," said Patel. Though chocolate is one of the foods that climate change is impacting — causing cocoa shortages and rising prices that affected the quality of many well-known chocolate brands — consumers want a higher quality of chocolate now that prices are stabilizing.