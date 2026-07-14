A Chocolate Expert Predicts The Next Big Trend Isn't Another Viral Flavor
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Dubai chocolate made a huge splash at the tail end of 2023 after a video created by an influencer sampling the product quickly went viral. Since then, everyone has been wondering what the next big chocolate craze would be. To learn more about what to expect from the chocolate world, Tasting Table spoke with an expert in the field. Nicole Patel is the founder of Delysia Chocolatier, and was recently honored by the International Chocolate Salon as one of the Best Chocolatiers and Confectioners in America, with the highest accolade as a Six-Star Grand Master.
"I think we're moving away from novelty for novelty's sake and toward artisan chocolates that celebrate natural, high-quality ingredients," said Patel. "Dubai chocolate captured people's attention because it was indulgent and visually exciting, but it also sparked curiosity about what makes a truly exceptional chocolate experience." According to Patel, "as more commercial brands look for ways to reduce costs, we're seeing more products made with artificial flavors, fillers, and lower-quality ingredients." Customers noticed, pointing out that the quality of chocolate isn't what it used to be.
"Consumers are becoming much more ingredient-conscious. They're reading labels, asking where their food comes from, and looking for products that feel authentic," said Patel. Though chocolate is one of the foods that climate change is impacting — causing cocoa shortages and rising prices that affected the quality of many well-known chocolate brands — consumers want a higher quality of chocolate now that prices are stabilizing.
Consumers are seeking out high-quality, artisan chocolates
Nicole Patel told Tasting Table, "I don't think the next wave will be one viral flavor or one specific chocolate. I think it will be a return to craftsmanship and thoughtfully made chocolates that let quality ingredients speak for themselves." For both foodies and the average consumer, this makes buying the expensive chocolate worth it. Patel explained that with artisan chocolate, "every ingredient has a purpose. When a chocolatier uses real citrus zest instead of artificial flavoring, or freshly roasted pistachios instead of processed inclusions, you can taste the difference. The chocolate becomes more balanced, layered, and memorable."
According to Patel, the best artisan chocolates come from small-batch and local chocolatiers who have become experts in their field. Her advice for readers is to seek out makers who can tell you exactly where their ingredients came from, and who regularly experiment with exciting new flavors and seasonal confections. Large-scale candy companies like Hershey's create products that typically contain only a small percentage of cacao combined with sugar, milk, and various emulsifiers. By contrast, Patel said high-quality artisan chocolate is a product of experimentation, transparency, and fresh, premium ingredients. The Raaka Chocolate Best Sellers Trio is a great example.
Customers who want to get the most for their money may not be as interested in viral products; instead, the next big trend we'll see in chocolate in 2026 is a return to high-quality, artisan chocolates. Patel told us how her company, Delysia Chocolatier, produces its luxury artisan chocolates: "For nearly 20 years, we've focused on using premium cacao and real fruits, nuts, herbs, and spices, because they create flavors that are naturally more vibrant and balanced. I think more consumers are beginning to appreciate that difference."