Why Buying The Expensive Chocolate Is Worth It

The expression "treat yourself" is often overused. If everything is a treat, then nothing is a treat, and it's certainly a good idea to be selective about where you choose to spend a little more, especially with the rising prices of groceries and the cost of living. When it comes to sweets like chocolate, however, the more expensive varieties are often well worth the splurge. We spoke to chocolate expert Nicole Patel, founder of Delysia Chocolatier, to get her thoughts about quality chocolate and what makes some of the more expensive options actually worthwhile.

"Quality chocolate delivers better flavor, texture, and overall experience," Patel explains. "Higher-quality cacao has more complexity, with notes that can be fruity, nutty, floral, or earthy instead of simply sweet or bitter." This also relates to the simple reason why dark chocolate is more expensive than milk chocolate, as it has a higher cacao content. Patel continues, "It also melts more cleanly because it relies on cocoa butter rather than cheaper fats."

Elaborating further, Patel adds: "It's a cleaner product, cleaner food that isn't full of additives, wax, and preservatives, especially if you splurge for the higher quality chocolate." Much like the reason US chocolate tastes different from European chocolate, Patel points out that "the difference of quality chocolate is unmistakable in both taste and performance."