Why Buying The Expensive Chocolate Is Worth It
The expression "treat yourself" is often overused. If everything is a treat, then nothing is a treat, and it's certainly a good idea to be selective about where you choose to spend a little more, especially with the rising prices of groceries and the cost of living. When it comes to sweets like chocolate, however, the more expensive varieties are often well worth the splurge. We spoke to chocolate expert Nicole Patel, founder of Delysia Chocolatier, to get her thoughts about quality chocolate and what makes some of the more expensive options actually worthwhile.
"Quality chocolate delivers better flavor, texture, and overall experience," Patel explains. "Higher-quality cacao has more complexity, with notes that can be fruity, nutty, floral, or earthy instead of simply sweet or bitter." This also relates to the simple reason why dark chocolate is more expensive than milk chocolate, as it has a higher cacao content. Patel continues, "It also melts more cleanly because it relies on cocoa butter rather than cheaper fats."
Elaborating further, Patel adds: "It's a cleaner product, cleaner food that isn't full of additives, wax, and preservatives, especially if you splurge for the higher quality chocolate." Much like the reason US chocolate tastes different from European chocolate, Patel points out that "the difference of quality chocolate is unmistakable in both taste and performance."
Tips for choosing expensive chocolate
When asked what to look for in a quality piece of chocolate, Patel has some suggestions. "You can tell chocolate is high quality by examining its appearance, aroma, texture, and ingredients," she notes. As far as the senses are concerned, it's all about the finish and flavor. "Look for a smooth, glossy surface and of course, a firm snap when broken," Patel continues. "The aroma should be rich and complex, with notes of cocoa rather than sweetness or artificial additives."
Additionally, there are some obvious differences between expensive chocolate and cheaper versions. "While high-quality chocolates offer a smooth, complex flavor with balanced notes, such as fruitiness, nuttiness, or floral undertones; lower quality versions often taste flat, overly bitter, or excessively sweet," Patel adds. "You may also notice an artificial or chalky aftertaste in mass-produced chocolate, compared to the clean, lingering finish of well-crafted chocolate."
Whether eating the chocolate itself or cooking with it, Patel has even more wisdom to share. According to the expert, premium chocolate elevates simple recipes where chocolate is the star, like chocolate mousse, flourless chocolate cake, or truffles. Because there are fewer ingredients to hide behind, the quality of the chocolate directly determines the final flavor." The next time you're preparing a flourless chocolate torte recipe, try using a more expensive chocolate and taste the pleasant difference.