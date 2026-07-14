Nordic Ware Vs Wilton Cake Pans: What's The Difference?
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You don't have to be a professional chef to enjoy the quality of a good cake pan. Recreational bakers also deserve equipment that's going to help their creative concoctions shine. With so many famous brands out there — top of the line ones included — it's tough to decide which type of cake pan is right for your baking needs. According to online reviews, two of the 12 best cake pans are from the brands Nordic Ware and Wilton. But which brand is best?
When it comes to durability, quality material, and versatility, Nordic Ware wins in our book. Its pans are made with professional-grade, non-stick aluminum that can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and come with a lifetime warranty in case you need a replacement. Several pans feature an embossed grid texture at the bottom, too, to help prevent warping and to encourage thorough baking. While a little more expensive than Wilton pans, there's more pan shape and size variety, and some come with lids for easy transportation. Professional bakers swear by these cake pans to make complex creations.
Still, if you're a beginner baker and looking for pans that are simple and cost effective, Wilton's anodized aluminum pans might be your best bet. This brand is found in most kitchenware and grocery stores, and is often dollars cheaper than Nordic Ware. For example, a non-stick, 9-inch round pan from Wilton is about $10 on Amazon, while Nordic Ware's Prism 9-inch pan is around $16.
Other ways these cake pans compare
Both bakeware brands are pretty similar — the only major differences are price and variety. Both are made with rust-resistant aluminum, made without PFAS (otherwise known as "forever chemicals"), and are designed or made in the U.S. Temperature tolerance does vary slightly: Nordic Ware's pans can withstand up to 500-degree Fahrenheit temperatures, while Wilton's can only bear 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Both are also not recommended for dishwasher use; handwashing preserves the nonstick and aluminum layers.
When it comes to the types of cake pans available, Nordic Ware takes the cake... pun intended. Choose from rectangular, square, round, or Bundt pans, as well as Springform pans with embossed discs in star and heart shapes, a Charlotte cake pan, and even a pineapple upside-down cake pan. The possibilities are endless. All you have to do is follow standard measurements for cake pans and you'll find what you're looking for.
Wilton's classic shapes, including Bundt-style, round, and square, are perfect for bakers learning the basics of cake making. Just keep in mind that some of Wilton's cheaper pans are not non-stick like Nordic Ware's, so you'll need to grease and line it with parchment paper first — one of our pro tips for lining irregularly shaped cake pans.