The Pro Tip For Lining Irregularly Shaped Cake Pans

If you've ever tried to line your Bundt pan with parchment paper, you know it won't perfectly fit your base's proportions. This mismatch may prove problematic, as parchment tends to slide upward. Should that parchment slide once you pour in your batter, your cake will not bake evenly and may look — and taste — imbalanced.

Starting with a layer of grease, therefore, works as a sort of glue. It essentially acts as a loophole around even the most irregular of cake shapes and guarantees that your parchment protection will stay in place. Once the parchment sticks to the butter or other form of grease, you'll be able to pour in your batter without worrying about it changing form.

That's not to say the parchment will always be easy to work with. The paper has long confused home chefs who employ various folding and cutting techniques to make parchment mirror pan. For the sake of your irregularly shaped cakes, you don't necessarily need to size the parchment paper; all you have to do is stick it to the glue. Of course, if you're looking for a trick to make your parchment all the neater, you can try using the edge of a Chef's knife to cut the paper in line with your pan's size. Your Bundt will be all the better.

