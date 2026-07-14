This Vintage Thrift Store Find Transforms Paper Towels Into A Stylish Kitchen Addition
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Whether you're dealing with a small space or just an abundance of clutter, countertops are prime real estate. Finding the right way to optimize your kitchen counter space is a universal household woe. So finding hacks that create more kitchen countertop space while also adding cute decor to your home is akin to hitting the jackpot. Homeowners have been turning household essentials into stylish accents for generations, and vintage paper towel holders are one of the most treasured finds.
Before minimalist trends deemed just about anything ornate as gaudy, even the smallest functional items were decorated with beautifully intricate designs. Do a quick Google search for vintage paper towel holders, and you'll find lovely wood-worked pieces often designed to be installed on the wall or under the cabinet to free up precious kitchen counter space. A vintage wall-mounted holder instantly adds a touch of old-world charm to your kitchen while serving a practical purpose instead of just adding to the clutter.
Where to find vintage paper towel holders (and how to make your own)
A true vintage paper towel holder will add character to any farmhouse or cottagecore kitchen, and if you're lucky enough to score one from a local thrift store, flea market, or estate sale, you'll likely get a great deal. You might also spot one at an antique shop or online marketplace like eBay or Etsy, although they tend to be more expensive at these places. Even Amazon has a wide selection of antique-inspired holders along with modern wall-mounted designs that provide the same functionality while being more minimalist and sleek, if that's more your style.
If you're crafty, you can create a custom paper towel holder that perfectly suits your aesthetic while providing the functionality you need. One idea is to DIY your own chic paper towel holder by repurposing old cutting boards. Use a cutting board as a wall mount for your roll, or slide a wooden dowel through the holes of two paddle-style boards and attach them to a small wooden craft crate to make a dual paper towel holder and utensil or recipe organizer. Like other vintage kitchen items people still swear by decades later, a beautiful, well-made paper towel holder will always be useful.