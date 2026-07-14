This Vintage Thrift Store Find Transforms Paper Towels Into A Stylish Kitchen Addition

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Whether you're dealing with a small space or just an abundance of clutter, countertops are prime real estate. Finding the right way to optimize your kitchen counter space is a universal household woe. So finding hacks that create more kitchen countertop space while also adding cute decor to your home is akin to hitting the jackpot. Homeowners have been turning household essentials into stylish accents for generations, and vintage paper towel holders are one of the most treasured finds.

Before minimalist trends deemed just about anything ornate as gaudy, even the smallest functional items were decorated with beautifully intricate designs. Do a quick Google search for vintage paper towel holders, and you'll find lovely wood-worked pieces often designed to be installed on the wall or under the cabinet to free up precious kitchen counter space. A vintage wall-mounted holder instantly adds a touch of old-world charm to your kitchen while serving a practical purpose instead of just adding to the clutter.