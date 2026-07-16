Bamboo Vs Paper Towels: Will Switching Actually Spare Your Wallet In The Long Run?
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No matter which roll is on sale, be it the bargain single-ply or the impossibly soft three-ply with the golden retriever on the label, you're wiping your counter with the same basic ingredient either way: wood pulp that is bleached, pressed, and rolled into a sheet built to mop up a wine spill without scratching your marble countertop. A three-pack of those runs under six dollars at most grocery stores, and even the expensive paper towels like Bounty still average out to only two cents a sheet. An alternative, bamboo paper towels, have been on the market for a while and have a pretty compelling pitch for consumers: buy fewer rolls over time, even if they cost a lot more than you're used to.
How much more expensive can it be, you ask? Well, a set of 12-roll double-ply from Amazon Aware costs $39.37, or $2.19 for 100 sheets. In comparison, regular paper towels from Amazon Basic (with the same 12-roll double-ply format) go for $12.55 — that's 70 cents for 100 sheets.
To justify the price gap, sellers lean on big numbers: one roll, they say, can replace 50 to 85 disposables over its life, since the sheets survive dozens of washes instead of getting tossed after one use. And if you're worried about the environmental impact of paper towels, bamboo's also the greener option.
Here's how bamboo paper towels work
Bamboo paper towels are made using the same basic process as traditional paper towels. You take bamboo stalks, cook them until they turn into a pulpy material, wash, bleach, then press them into sheets. But here's the important part: at this stage, they can take one of two forms — the first, and most familiar, of which are disposable sheets. In that case, you're better off just buying the cheaper wood-pulp kind.
The other, and more exciting, form are reusable paper towels made from what's called bamboo viscose (or bamboo rayon). Instead of being pressed right away, the bamboo pulp is spun and woven into fleece-like material that allow them to be washed and reused. BAMBOORA claims its Reusable Bamboo Rayon Towels can be washed up to 85 times. BAMBOORA's $16.95 twin-pack gives you 40 sheets. At 85 uses each, that's 3,400 total uses, which amounts to roughly half a cent per use. Buying 3,400 disposable sheets at Amazon Basic's $0.70 per 100 sheets rate would cost about $23.80. Using those prices, bamboo comes out about $7 ahead over its entire working life.
With that said, your potential savings hinge on those 85 washes actually happening. Cheap bamboo brands can stiffen up, become musty, or simply fall apart after a couple washes, which is where the whole savings pitch falls apart. At that point, you're paying premium for something that can't even beat a 70-cent disposable roll. Brand quality, in the end, is the deciding factor — get one that's well-reviewed, and bamboo paper towel rolls will justify their higher price tag.
There's a place for both in your home
The good news is that you don't have to choose. Neither option is so outrageously expensive that you need to pick one and leave the other. They can each play separate roles in your kitchen. Regular paper towels, for instance, win on sheer convenience. Rip one off, wipe up the mess, toss it — no rinsing, drying rack, or laundry cycle to add to your week. That makes them perfect for handling small, low-effort spills like coffee drips and counter crumbs. They're also a safer bet whenever you have to touch biohazards like pet accidents, raw meat juice, or week-old grease at the bottom of your air fryer.
For routine cleanups like wiping counters after meal prep and general daily tidying, bust out the bamboo towels. Rinse, hang to dry, and reuse thereafter. Reddit users who have stuck with bamboo tend to describe using bamboo sheets for light, frequent messes that get rinsed right away and keeping a stash of cotton rags or regular paper towels in reserve for anything truly foul. Thanks to their softer texture, bamboo paper towels may also be a good fit for touching up sensitive surfaces like stainless steel. By using each type where it performs best, you'll cut down on your disposable paper towel use without giving up the convenience of having them on hand when you need them most.