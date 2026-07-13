One Of The Highest-Rated Denny's Menu Items Is A Sweet Must-Order When You Walk In The Door

Whether you're looking for a late night nosh or a breakfast with family and friends, Denny's has got you covered. The famed sit-down chain is known for diner-inspired fare and plenty of delightful options including egg dishes, pancakes, sandwiches, burgers, and much more. One of the highest-rated items you can order off the Denny's menu is a stack of cinnamon roll pancakes. These will surely satisfy your sweet tooth and are excellent for sharing.

This sweet treat took the second place spot in Tasting Table's rankings of popular Denny's menu items and for good reason. Per our writer's assessment, these are a standout item among Denny's admittedly limited selection of pancakes, with crave-worthy sweet and spicy flavor and an irresistibly fluffy texture. The writer notes that the dessert-style pancakes couldn't clear the number one spot, as they lacked enough substance to be considered a full meal. However, you can always order a side of your favorite proteins along with the pancakes, should you want to turn your Denny's order into a more filling combination.

The writer also mentions that the cinnamon taste seems reminiscent of Cinnabon, bringing lots of familiar warmth to the plate. This short stack is accented by luscious cream cheese icing and cinnamon crumbles for the ultimate mouthfeel. While these decadent pancakes are truly a must-order item, you can always try your hand at recreating one of the highest-rated Denny's dishes on your own at home.