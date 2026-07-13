One Of The Highest-Rated Denny's Menu Items Is A Sweet Must-Order When You Walk In The Door
Whether you're looking for a late night nosh or a breakfast with family and friends, Denny's has got you covered. The famed sit-down chain is known for diner-inspired fare and plenty of delightful options including egg dishes, pancakes, sandwiches, burgers, and much more. One of the highest-rated items you can order off the Denny's menu is a stack of cinnamon roll pancakes. These will surely satisfy your sweet tooth and are excellent for sharing.
This sweet treat took the second place spot in Tasting Table's rankings of popular Denny's menu items and for good reason. Per our writer's assessment, these are a standout item among Denny's admittedly limited selection of pancakes, with crave-worthy sweet and spicy flavor and an irresistibly fluffy texture. The writer notes that the dessert-style pancakes couldn't clear the number one spot, as they lacked enough substance to be considered a full meal. However, you can always order a side of your favorite proteins along with the pancakes, should you want to turn your Denny's order into a more filling combination.
The writer also mentions that the cinnamon taste seems reminiscent of Cinnabon, bringing lots of familiar warmth to the plate. This short stack is accented by luscious cream cheese icing and cinnamon crumbles for the ultimate mouthfeel. While these decadent pancakes are truly a must-order item, you can always try your hand at recreating one of the highest-rated Denny's dishes on your own at home.
The delight of Denny's cinnamon roll pancakes
Redditors echo the praise of this Denny's menu item, calling the cinnamon roll pancakes, "fantastic," "so good," "elite," and even, "god tier." Another Reddit commenter enthuses, "I have basically no sweet tooth but those pancakes look amazing." Though some fans suggest Denny's cinnamon roll pancakes bear a resemblance to IHOP's Cinnastack variety, others are quick to dismiss this comparison. Similarly, many fans have theorized why pancakes at Denny's taste better than homemade, but this shouldn't dissuade you from attempting your own sweet short stack.
One of the quickest hacks to a batch of Denny's-inspired cinnamon roll pancakes is to use store-bought ingredients in lieu of an entirely scratch-made breakfast. For example, you can easily turn canned cinnamon rolls into dreamy pancakes simply by smashing them onto a prepared griddle and warming them up. While this won't taste exactly like the high-rated Denny's dish, it should provide an approximation of the satisfying cinnamon roll flavor.
If you want to put more time and effort into it, however, start with a recipe for easy pancakes that you can modify with ingredients inspired by the sweet Denny's offering. Add a cinnamon swirl to the batter, and save some extra cinnamon crumbles to sprinkle on top. Whip up your own cream cheese icing, and drizzle it over the top. Whether it's a must-order item from Denny's or a homemade version, sweets such as these are always better when shared.