Take One Extra Step To Turn Canned Cinnamon Rolls Into Dreamy Pancakes
Whether you're topping them with ice cream for a decadent dessert or swapping out a standard pie crust for something even more fun, there are countless creative ways to use canned cinnamon rolls. No matter what brand you choose, you can easily satiate your sweet tooth and give these treats a special place on your table. A greased-up griddle and a little bit of metaphoric elbow grease can take your canned cinnamon rolls straight to the breakfast table. Simply smash each one down to transform them into comforting cinnamon swirl pancakes.
Much like preparing "smash cinnamon rolls" by cooking them on your Blackstone griddle, this technique requires minimal effort and yields delicious results. Start by gently opening your canned cinnamon rolls and separating them into individual pieces. Place space out each cinnamon roll on a greased griddle that's been warmed. Next, carefully smash them down until they've achieved a desired pancake-like thickness and let them fully warm and crisp around the edges just slightly.
You can either use your spatula or get creative with a burger patty press lined with parchment paper to keep the cinnamon rolls from sticking. While these cinnamon roll pancakes warm on the griddle, you may need to repeat the smashing process a couple more times to ensure they flatten properly into a pancake form. Serve up a stack with syrup, fresh fruit, or any of your other favorite pancake or cinnamon roll-inspired toppings.
Ideas for serving a stack of canned cinnamon roll pancakes
These rich pancakes are, essentially, flattened cinnamon rolls, which contain all the sweetness and cinnamon-sugar flavors you love in the form of a familiar breakfast food. Counter this with a generous dollop of plain Greek yogurt and fresh fruit or even a sprinkle of your favorite granola. Additionally, you can pair other complementary breakfast sides to these cinnamon roll pancakes, such as sausages, bacon, eggs, and hash browns.
If you don't have time to make a batch of cinnamon bun Christmas pancakes, this is a streamlined store-bought alternative that will make the most of the morning during the holiday season or any time of year. Serve the pancakes with a tall glass of eggnog in the winter or a tangy fruit smoothie during warm weather. They would also make a lovely pairing with a cup of spiced chai or an iced coffee.
The advantage of using canned cinnamon rolls is that they are considerably more pliable than ready-made store-bought varieties. With so many different varieties of canned cinnamon rolls to choose from, you can let the specific flavors guide your choice of accompaniments. Try adding some dried cherries or cranberries into the mix before your canned cinnamon rolls hit the griddle. The possibilities are limitless, and your pancakes are sure to be among the most popular.